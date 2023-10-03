By Kevin Fraser • Published: 03 Oct 2023 • 14:49

Marbella in the spotlight

Red Dog Cinemas is the official venue for the 18th Marbella International Film Festival, the flagship project of New World Trust, an organisation created to provide support for talented artists across the globe. The renowned cinema in Puerto Banus is hosting this globally acclaimed film festival, which starts on Wednesday, October 4 and runs until Sunday, October 8.

The city of Marbella is set to dazzle as it welcomes this cultural event that draws film enthusiasts and industry professionals from all around the world. Over the five-day event, attendees will have the chance to enjoy more than 30 screenings, including short films, feature films, and documentaries. Several of these films will even be making their world premiere at Red Dog Cinemas.

All screenings will be in their original language, subtitled in both Spanish and English, ensuring a comprehensive experience for the international audience. In addition to the screenings, the Marbella International Film Festival has organised a series of parallel events across various Marbella venues, including workshops, networking sessions, and official parties.

The Festival has expanded considerably since it’s launch in 2006, it is growing in stature and receives continuous worldwide accolade, recognition and support for its contribution to the arts. Attendees come from all over the world and include filmmakers, industry professionals, exhibitors, dignitaries, celebrities and VIPs, special invited guests (and the rich and famous of course).

The festival kicked off with an Opening Ceremony Gala on Wednesday and Jorge Martín, Director of Operations at Red Dog Cinemas, said, “It’s an honour for us to be once again the official cinema of the festival. Marbella is a city with immense cultural potential, and events like this reinforce its standing on the global stage. Red Dog Cinemas has been collaborating with this festival for years, and we’re proud to be a part of this tradition.”

The festival is just one of many events hosted by Red Dog Cinemas throughout the year. This entertainment complex, situated in the heart of Puerto Banus, not only offers its visitors a comprehensive film schedule with the latest releases in multiple languages but also 3 hours of complimentary parking.

Those interested in the full festival programme can visit the official Marbella International Film Festival website.