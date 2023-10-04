Controversial Laurence Fox Arrested And Sacked By GB News

By John Ensor • Published: 04 Oct 2023 • 16:03

Laurence Fox talks to camera as police search his home. Credit: Thereclaimparty/X

TODAY one of the UK’s most outspoken figures had his house searched by police, and shortly thereafter was arrested.

On Wednesday, October 4, former actor, GB News presenter and founder of the Reclaim Party, Laurence Fox, was detained at his Stockwell residence. The arrest was in connection with alleged plans to damage ULEZ cameras and for supposedly promoting or aiding in the commission of crimes, according to My London.

Dramatic House Search

The 45-year-old’s South London home was the scene of a police search earlier today. A representative from the Met police stated, ‘On Wednesday 4, October officers arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of conspiring to commit criminal damage to ULEZ cameras and encouraging or assisting offences to be committed.

‘He was arrested in Stockwell and has been taken to a South London police station where he remains in custody.’

Reclaim Party’s Video Revelation

Earlier in the day, the Reclaim Party, founded by Fox, uploaded a video on their social media platform. In the video, Fox is seen seated on a couch, remarking, ‘Look how many coppers there are around my house.’

The footage then shifts to display several police officers in uniform, donning blue gloves and holding transparent bags, seemingly collecting items from Fox’s residence. With a cigar in hand, Fox adds, ‘Look at them, coming to steal everything, take everything out of my house.

‘That, ladies and gentleman, is the country that we live in.’ The video was captioned by the party as, ‘Live now @LozzaFox is having his house searched by the police.’

Fox: Sacked By GB News

Also today it was also announced just after 3:00 pm that GB News had decided to terminate their contract with Fox. In an online message on X the media channel said: ‘Laurence Fox and Calvin Robinson were both suspended last week pending internal investigations that have now concluded. As of today, GB News has ended its employment relationship with Laurence Fox and Calvin Robinson.’

This news coincides with a report from Ofcom which stated, Fox’s derogatory remarks on Dan Wootton’s GB News programme were the most protested against this year.

Both Wootton and Fox were were initially suspended from the channel after Fox made disparaging comments about journalist Ava Evans, referring to her as a ‘little woman’ and questioning ‘what self-respecting man’ would ‘wanna shag that’.

The broadcasting authority had previously initiated an inquiry into the Dan Wootton Show under rule 2.3 of the Broadcasting Code. This rule mandates that broadcasters ensure potentially offensive content is contextually justified. The regulator has now acknowledged receiving 8,846 complaints regarding Fox’s statements.

Public Reaction To Fox’s Arrest And Sacking

Many have been appalled by what they see as a witch-hunt. regarding the police action, a woman wrote: ‘Haven’t they got better things to do???’

One man sarcastically posted: ‘London is peaceful it isn’t like there are machete attacks, acid attacks, grooming gangs, car thefts and home invasions daily… the POLICE are there to stop “hurty words.”‘ While another simply said: ‘Lawrence [sic] for PM.’

The decision by GB News didn’t go down well either. On hearing the news one person wrote: ‘Sorry, you are no better than the BBC at this point. Wont be watching your woke channel anymore. Go woke, go broke.’

One lengthy quote came from Charlie Sansom: ‘The Cull of the Courageous: How GB News turned on its own. The “home of free speech” turns its back on Laurence Fox, Dan Wootton, and Calvin Robinson – but to what end?

‘By now, you’d have seen the clip of Laurence Fox saying, “Who’d wanna shag that?” on Dan Wootton Tonight last Tuesday. He said this in response to Ava Santina’s apparent dismissal of male suicide on a BBC show with Geoff Norcott earlier the same day.

Sansom added: ‘In what should have been an off-the-cuff remark, an attempt at humour even, the uproar about this comment has overshadowed the conversation about men’s mental health. I’ll be honest with you; I found the interaction quite funny. It was outrageous, typical of Fox’s jovial personality – but offensive? I’d say it was rude.