By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 04 Oct 2023 • 12:14

Victoria Beckham shares the truth of her time in Madrid Credit Wikimedia

Victoria Beckham has revealed what it was like moving with her husband, David Beckham, to Madrid.

David Beckham is one of the most gifted footballers of his generation having played for Manchester United, Real Madrid, La Galaxy, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain, but he’s been able to establish a global off-pitch brand.

Beckham joined Madrid to be part of their Galacticos team and managed to win two pieces of silverware during his time in Spain’s capital and while he lit up La Liga more often than not, things weren’t as easy off the pitch.

The Beckham family have put together and seen a documentary released onto the streaming platform Netflix which documents their rise to fame and stardom, which was largely centred around David’s life as a professional and sometimes controversial footballer.

However, it isn’t all about the Inter Miami owner, with his wife, Victoria, being incredibly successful in her own right having been part of the world-famous Spice Girls and has also gone on to become a leader in the fashion industry.

Beckham Netflix documentary reveals Madrid truths

The fashion guru has obviously had a prominent role throughout the Netflix documentary as she gives her point of view of things from when her husband took the huge leap and left his boyhood club, Man United, for the glamour of Madrid, while also having to deal with the fact he had been having an affair with his former personal assistant.

“It was the hardest period because it felt like the world was against us,” Victoria Beckham said. “Here’s the thing – we were against each other if I’m being completely honest.

“You know, up until Madrid sometimes it felt like us against everybody else but we were together, we were connected, we had each other.

“But when we were in Spain, it didn’t really feel like we had each other either. And that’s sad. I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me. It was a nightmare.

Victoria Beckham speaks about David’s affair

“It was an absolute circus – and everyone loves it when the circus comes to town, right? Unless you’re in it.”

Moving to another country and leaving home comforts behind will have been difficult enough for Victoria Beckham, but throw in an affair which is in the widespread media, it’s no surprise she saw her experience in Madrid, initially, as a ‘nightmare’.

The Netflix documentary is a four-part series and involves a lot of Beckham’s former teammates about what he was like, especially during his time at Man United which saw him become a public enemy number one, while also allowing Victoria to speak her mind and reveal what it was like following her husband around the world.