Met Office reveal UK could be as hot as Ibiza this weekend

By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 04 Oct 2023 • 10:41

Image of Cala Salada in Ibiza. Credit: Google maps - Bruna Baldocchi.

The Met Office has hinted at a possible October heatwave with parts of the United Kingdom being hotter than Ibiza this weekend.

It was a brutally wet and windy summer for the people of the UK, a huge difference from last year which saw large parts of the country struggle with bushfires breaking out and flights being halted due to the sweltering tarmac.

This will have left a bitter taste in the mouth of many Brits living in the UK as they constantly clammer for some heat and sun due to the long and cold winter nights which engulf the country for large parts of the year.

However, there could be some good news for Brits because the Met Office has predicted this weekend to be a sort of mini-heatwave for the UK and temperature could well be higher than in Ibiza.

England could be as hot as Ibiza this weekend

It’s being claimed that the south of England could well match temperatures from popular holiday destinations such as Athens in Greece this weekend and people in the capital could experience highs of 77F (25C) they are even predicted to soar past Barcelona this week, with the Met Office claiming it will get to 75.2F (24C) this weekend.

The ever-popular holiday destination for Brits, Ibiza, is set to reach temperatures of 78.8F (26C) which is baking hot and needed this time of the year, but Brits will be able to save a small fortune by not jetting off to the party holiday this weekend.

This is because the Met Office are predicting that the South East of England could easily reach those same temperatures this weekend could make for some much-needed sunshine and the ability to go out and enjoy their time potentially off work.

Temperatures climbing toward the weekend as warm southerly winds return across much of England and Wales, with temperatures widely 5 to 6 degrees above the October average 🌡️ pic.twitter.com/sROeaagV7o — Met Office (@metoffice) October 3, 2023

The hottest ever recorded temperature in the United Kingdom during the month of October was recorded back in 2011 on the first of the month and it was in Gravesend, which experienced an unprecedented temperature of 85.8F (29.9C).

Met Office reveals exciting weather forecast

Speaking on this exciting prediction for the South of England, the Met Office’s Stephen Dixon said: “An unseasonably warm spell is likely for those in the south of the UK as we head towards the weekend.

“That being said in the next couple of days there are periods of rain moving in from the west on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

“There is some rain around as we move through the working week, perhaps those furthest south in England escaping some of those showers.

“In the South East over the weekend we could be feeling relatively pleasant in that sunshine through the weekend in the south with some good spells of sunshine likely as well.”

The average temperature for October in the UK is said to be 55.4F (13C), according to the Met Office, so if this prediction is correct and South East could experience 25C, that will be an unexpected, but very welcome boost.