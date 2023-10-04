Tourist Arrested In Malaga For Privacy Breach

By John Ensor • Published: 04 Oct 2023 • 16:41

Stock image of man under arrest. Credit: CC7/Shutterstock.com

News has just broken that a foreigntourist in Malaga has been arrested and charged with a crime against privacy.

A tourist has been detained in Malaga after allegedly filming women inside a clothing store’s fitting room. The incident took place in a popular shopping centre in the city, according to Nuis Diario, Wednesday, September 4.

Location Of The Incident

Police did not specify the exact day of the incident when witnesses at a commercial establishment in Malaga reported a foreign tourist. He was allegedly using his mobile to capture footage of women changing.

The National Police stated, ‘The investigation, carried out by agents attached to the Group of Minors of the Provincial Police Station of Malaga, began with the arrest in fraganti (red-handed) of a foreign tourist.’

Immediate Police Response

Following a call to Cimacc 091, officers from the Provincial Brigade of Citizen Security arrived promptly. The suspect was taken into custody due to his alleged participation in the incident. The investigative team from Grume took over the case from that point.

Court-Ordered Search

The Court of Instruction number 1 in Malaga subsequently granted permission to extract and analyse data from the confiscated mobile. Additionally, a search was conducted in the tourist’s rental apartment.

The police reported, ‘Likewise, a search was authorised in a tourist apartment where the suspect was staying, and the agents seized other computer devices for their study.’

Ongoing Investigation

Specialists are currently examining the content found on the seized devices. Their aim is to ascertain the full extent of the incident and to determine if others might be involved. The investigation remains active, with two victims identified so far: one adult and one child.

The incident has raised concerns among locals and tourists alike about privacy and safety in public spaces. Many are now calling for increased security measures in commercial establishments to prevent such incidents in the future.