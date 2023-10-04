Tragic Bus Crash Near Venice Claims 21 Lives

By John Ensor • Updated: 04 Oct 2023 • 9:06

Credit: EWN

NEWS of a tragic incident has emerged, involving a coach carrying tourists in Italy.

On Tuesday, October 3, a devastating accident occurred in Mestre, Venice at around 7:45 pm. A tourist bus plummeted roughly 15 metres from an overpass, resulting in a catastrophic fire, writes Il Giornali.

Shocking Aftermath

The aftermath was horrifying, with 21 casualties, including two children, and 18 others injured. The bus, operated by La Linea for Actv, was filled with tourists, many of whom were foreigners. As the vehicle became engulfed in flames, rescuers faced immense challenges extracting passengers.

Venice’s Mayor, Luigi Brugnaro, who arrived at the scene shortly after the incident, described it as ‘an apocalyptic scene’ on Twitter. He clarified that the bus was transporting tourists from Venice to the Hu campsite in Marghera. ‘Several of the victims were foreigners, we found Ukrainian passports,’ Brugnaro reported. ‘There were also several children. However, many people were saved and remained stuck inside the bus.’

Details Of The Crash

The bus veered off the road, crashing through the guardrail of the overpass. It then collided with high-voltage cables, igniting a fire, before coming to rest between a warehouse and the tracks of the Mestre station.

Some victims tragically perished in the flames before they could be rescued. The fire’s rapid spread is believed to have been exacerbated by the explosion of the bus’s methane tank. Michele Di Bari, the prefect of Venice, stated that the last body retrieved was the driver’s.

Investigations Into The Crash

Railway services between Mestre and Venice were temporarily halted for safety reasons. Numerous emergency services, including ambulances, fire brigades, and police, were dispatched to the scene. Venice’s Local Health Authority 3 activated a major emergency protocol, alerting nearby emergency rooms.

The exact cause of the crash remains uncertain. Traffic police are examining potential factors, such as the bus’s trajectory, braking signs, and road conditions. All possibilities, from sudden illness to mechanical failure, are being considered.

Community In Mourning

In the evening, the Bulgarian consul visited Venice. Many assembled outside the Hu campsite in Marghera, seeking information about the victims. Among the deceased were five Ukrainians, a German tourist, and the 40-year-old Italian driver.