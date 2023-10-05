2023 Set To Break Heat Records After Sweltering September

By George Dagless • Published: 05 Oct 2023 • 10:02

2023 is on course to be the hottest year on record after September broke records for heat by a sizeable margin.

The climate crisis is regularly in the news with extreme weather events and things like wildfires and heatwaves seemingly occurring more and more.

Indeed, Wildfires in Tenerife are in the headlines at the moment thanks to unseasonably hot temperatures in the Canary islands, and across the month of September temperatures rose on average to an unprecedented level.

September shatters heat records

As per The Guardian, global temperatures hit new heights in September by a large margin, leaving one scientist to describe it as “absolutely gobsmackingly bananas.”

Indeed, we’re now on course to record the hottest year ever since records began, with September following on from July and August, which were also the hottest we’ve ever recorded.

In fact, July 2023 has gone down as the hottest month ever on record, with high temperatures sparking heatwaves and wildfires around the world.

As per the report, September 2023 beat the previous record for that particular month by a significant 0.5C.

Half a degree may not sound like much but when you note that that is the largest jump in temperature ever seen, it shows you how significant the news is.

What do the scientists say?

Naturally, this is news of huge significance and not for the right reasons, with scientists shocked at the jump September has made.

“September was, in my professional opinion as a climate scientist, absolutely gobsmackingly bananas,” said Zeke Hausfather on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Mika Rantanen commented: “I’m still struggling to comprehend how a single year can jump so much compared to previous years.”

Samantha Burgess, at the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service, said: “The unprecedented temperatures for the time of year observed in September have broken records by an extraordinary amount. 2023 [is] on track to be the warmest year and about 1.4C above pre-industrial average temperatures. Two months out from [the UN climate conference] Cop28, the sense of urgency for ambitious climate action has never been more critical.”

For the UK, September was the joint-hottest on record, whilst records were broken in France, Germany, and Poland across the continent.