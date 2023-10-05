2,900 Artists Perform At Amsterdam Event

By John Smith • Published: 05 Oct 2023 • 12:00

One of many events at ADE Credit: Mark Richter

The Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) has completed its program for 2023 having featured 2,900 artists and has now unveiled a special collaboration with Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum and DJ upsammy.

Breathe, Walk, Die

The result is Breathe, Walk, Die, a unique performance where art and music converge in the iconic bicycle passage under the Rijksmuseum, Wednesday, October 18 at 7.30pm and will be streamed live on ADE’s channels.

Breathe, Walk, Die is a three-act theatrical performance that brings to life the exhibition Museum Boijmans van Beuningen at Rijksmuseum.

The show is based on the musical tour that DJ upsammy composed for the exhibition under the direction of creative producer Tom Trago, in which life – from birth to death – is musically reflected through themes such as fear, lust and ambition.

With live sounds from percussionist Valentina Magaletti and a visual interpretation by designer Theun Mosk, the performance promises to be one of the central showpieces of ADE 2023.

Collaboration

The collaboration between ADE and Rijksmuseum represents an important step for both institutions in merging different art disciplines to create unique, connecting experiences.

This initiative also marks ADE’s direction towards becoming a more artistic platform that encourages young musical talent on a broader stage, and emphasizes the cultural value of electronic music.

“We are extremely proud that we have been able to set up this initiative in collaboration with the Rijksmuseum, and present electronic music’s positive impact and contribution to cultural heritage to an even wider audience,” said Jan-Willem van de Ven, Director of ADE.

Hendrikje Crebolder, Director of Development and Media at the Rijksmuseum, added: “thanks to our partnership with ADE and Heineken, we can offer a new audience a unique experience in the museum and beyond.”

Amsterdam Dance Event Foundation

