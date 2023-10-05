3,000 Evacuated As Wildfire Ravages Tenerife

By George Dagless • Updated: 05 Oct 2023 • 9:43

Around 3,000 people have had to be evacuated in Tenerife thanks to a wildfire caused by unseasonably hot temperatures.

The Spanish island is a popular tourist destination at all times of the year, and many head there at this point in the calendar for some late sunshine before winter arrives.

However, unseasonably hot temperatures, after a very warm summer, have sparked a wildfire, with 3,000 people needing to be evacuated from their homes.

Tenerife hit by wildfires

Firefighters, backed up by six water-dropping helicopters, are tackling the blaze which broke out yesterday.

Around 2,400 people were evacuated from the town of Santa Ursula, whilst another 600 were moved from La Orotava.

The aforementioned tourist areas of the island have been unaffected, meanwhile, and the two airports that the island has have both been operating as normal.

Searing heat in Tenerife

As mentioned, it is unseasonably very warm in Tenerife and in the rest of the Canary islands, which are to the west of the coast of Africa.

Indeed, the outbreak of the wildfire comes amid Tenerife and its neighbouring island of Gran Canaria being are under a heat alert, as temperatures have been soaring above 30C across much of the islands.

Normally, such high temperatures are only seen during the height of the summer, and so to be seeing them in early October is another nod to climate change.

The UK is also expected to feel an increase in heat in October, though nothing to the levels of the Canary islands.

As per RTE, the island’s councillor in charge of emergencies, Blanca Perez, said about the situation to local radio:

The fire “has been stabilised, we are seeing how it evolves to determine if residents can return to their homes.”

Wildfires have become commonplace across much of Europe, with huge blazes in Greece earlier this year causing huge disruption to locals and to holidaymakers hoping to go to the likes of the island of Rhodes.