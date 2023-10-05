Business Extra for the UK and Spain

By Linda Hall • Updated: 05 Oct 2023 • 13:13

LADY BEATRICE: Superyacht named after Barclay brothers’ mother is up for sale Photo credit: superyachtfan.com

Sail away THE Barclay family, which owes approximately £1 billion (€1.15 billion), is currently fighting to retain The Telegraph newspaper group, due to be auctioned this month. They are now selling the 60-metre Lady Beatrice superyacht, which has a crew of 17 and costs a monthly €3.14 million to run, for €22 million.

High and low STATISTICS from Spain’s tax authority Hacienda, once again revealed the prosperous leafy problem of Pozuelo de Alarcon as the country’s most affluent municipality with an average per capita gross income of €80,244. Least well-off was Higuera de Vargas (Badajoz) where each inhabitant had a per head income of €12,737.

Try again POUNDLAND, which bought 71 of Wilko’s 398 stores from administrators PwC, offered jobs to more than 200 of its ex-employees. Although staff transfers were not included in the deal, Poundland said Wilko applicants would be first in line for jobs in the new shops operating under its own brand.

Settle up THE Upper Court of Cataluña (TSJC) ordered regional government, the Generalitat, to pay €80.9 million plus interest for improvements that Spain’s state railway operator Renfe carried out for the region’s suburban train network between 2016 and 2019. Generalitat sources announced that they intend to appeal against the ruling.

Home and dry SHARES in the Superdry clothing company surged after the group revealed plans to sell 76 per cent of its intellectual property assets in India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to India’s largest retailer Reliance Retail. Superdry expects gross cash proceeds of £30.4 million (€31.1 million) from the £40 million (€46.2 million) agreement.

Charge sheet THE UK needs many more mechanic and garage technicians qualified to repair and maintain electric vehicles (EVs), Warrantywise chief executive Lawence Whittaker said. Despite extending the deadline ban on diesel and petrol vehicles “we don’t have the talent to look after the EVs of today, and we’re not doing enough to prepare for the future, regardless of whether that’s 2030 or 2035.”

Good job BANCA MARCH, Takeda, Generali, GSK and Schneider Electric were named as the five best companies to work for in Spain. A survey by workplace experts A Great Place to Work put the companies at the head of their 2023 rankings on the strength of their records for equality, training and talent search programmes, labour flexibility and employee care.

Digi wins RUMANIA-BASED telecoms company Digi added 469,000 new mobile phone customers between January and September this year, with another 125,000 opting for landlines. Telefonica lost 234,000 customers during this period, Orange lost 130,000 mobile lines but added 9,000 landlines while Vodafone lost a total of 465,000 lines, of which 105,000 were landlines and 360,000 mobiles.

Merger doubts BRITAIN’S Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said that Turkish multinational Arçelik’s plans to purchase Whirlpool could restrict the choice in washing machines, tumble dryers, dishwashers and cooking appliances throughout Europe. The merged company would become the largest individual supplier of these items, a UK market that is worth more than £3.8 billion (€4.38 billion).

Stat of the week: €94 billion in additional credits in loans and transfers confirmed by the European Commission for Spain, with the proviso that it complies with the agreed timetable and objectives.