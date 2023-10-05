Cash, Gold Bars, And Drugs Seized In Barcelona Bust

By John Ensor • Published: 05 Oct 2023 • 20:00

Stock image of Policia Nacional vehicle. Credit: dimbar 76/Shutterstock.com

Three people from the same family have been arrested, along with the seizure of materials for the production of more than 7,500,000 doses of psychoactive substances.

In a recent operation, the National Police, alongside Customs Surveillance officials of the Tax Agency, shut down a significant drug manufacturing lab in Barcelona. This facility was responsible for producing and exporting new synthetic psychoactive substances (NSPs) to North America, Oceania, and several European nations.

International Collaboration Yields Results

The operation, part of the United Nations GRIDS project, saw collaboration from US agencies DEA and CBP. The investigation was initiated in March after discovering that dangerous NSPs were being shipped from Barcelona to the US and various European destinations.

Diverse Range Of Synthetic Drugs

The culprits were found to be distributing a wide range of synthetic drugs, including synthetic cathinones, opiates, and cannabinoids. Among these, substances like ADB-BUTINACA, ADB-FUBIACA, and JWC-210 were seized.

These synthetic cannabinoids, created through chemical processes, are designed to mimic or even enhance the effects of cannabis. The synthetic nature of these drugs allows for increased potency and varied effects on users.

Sophisticated Operations Unearthed

Upon further investigation, the main suspect was apprehended in July while attempting to dispatch parcels. This led to the discovery of a clandestine lab in Tagament, Barcelona, run by two Hungarians. Inside, a sophisticated production system was found, complete with a packaging machine for pills and a storage room resembling a ‘supermarket counter’ for drugs.

Seizures And Arrests

In the same operation, equipment for drug synthesis, €35,000 in cash, virtual currencies worth €52,635, gold bars, and computer equipment were confiscated. The coordinated efforts with international agencies over two years led to the seizure of a vast quantity of these dangerous substances.

Mass Shipments: A Challenge for Authorities

The group’s strategy involved sending numerous low-value parcels through major logistics companies, making detection challenging. For instance, between January and April 2020, 704 shipments were intercepted, destined for Asia, the US, and Europe.

They often sent multiple packages to the same addresses to evade police detection. Between April and June 2022, 136 shipments weighing a total of 67.4 kg of NSPs were intercepted.

Dangerous Substances In Circulation

Among the notable seizures were 163 grams of MDPHP, a potent stimulant known as ‘monkey dust’ or ‘cannibal drug’, and α-PiHP, a synthetic cathinone stronger than methamphetamine. The operation successfully intercepted over 7.5 million doses of these synthetic drugs, which are still under analysis.

This significant bust has prevented a vast amount of synthetic drugs from reaching the streets, showcasing the importance of international collaboration in the fight against drug trafficking.