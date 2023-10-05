EU Leaders To Reassure Zelenskyy Over Support At Spain Summit

By George Dagless • Published: 05 Oct 2023 • 10:26

EU leaders are being tipped to reassure Volodymyr Zelenskyy of further support as the Ukraine conflict with Russia continues.

Zelenskyy is attending a summit of the European Political Community in the Spanish city of Granada.

The EPC is essentially a group to enable cooperation among over 40 countries, and was established last year following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in early 2022.

As per Reuters, the Ukrainian president’s attendance was not announced in advance for security reasons but he has since confirmed that he is in Granada on X, formerly known at Twitter.

Zelenskyy arrives in Spain

He posted:

“I arrived in Granada, Spain, to take part in the European Political Community Summit.

“Our joint goal is to ensure the security and stability of our common European home.

“We are working together with partners on enhancing the European security architecture, particularly regional security. Ukraine has substantial proposals in this regard.

“We will pay special attention to the Black Sea region as well as our joint efforts to strengthen global food security and freedom of navigation.

“Ukraine’s key priority, particularly as winter approaches, is to strengthen air defense. We have already laid the groundwork for new agreements with partners and look forward to their approval and implementation.

“This should be a productive day for Ukraine and Europe as a whole.”

Wavering support for Ukraine for some

The summit comes amid calls from some political sections both in the EU and the US to start cutting back on support for the Ukrainian effort against Russia.

In the US, parts of the Republican party have been vocal in saying it is time to scale back, though President Joe Biden has reaffirmed that he will be pushing for more support from the US to the eastern European nation.

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will all have the chance to reaffirm their commitment to Ukraine, meanwhile, at the summit in Granada.