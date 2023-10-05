From Leadership To Film Star?

By John Ensor • Updated: 05 Oct 2023 • 19:39

Finland's former leader, Sanna Marin. Credit: sannamarin/Instagram.com

The former prime minister of Finland looks set to surprise the world after news that she has signed up with a talent management company.

On September 1, Sanna Marin, the former Finnish Prime Minister, stepped down from office and has since made the transition from Finland’s political arena to join forces with the talent management agency, Range Media Partners, according to Politico.

Range Media’s former clients have included such Hollywood stars as Tom Hardy, Keira Knightley and Bradley Cooper.

The company’s publicity states that they work with a ‘team of renowned leaders within the industry to provide performing and recording artists, directors, writers, professional athletes and others within the entertainment industry with top-quality management and representation services.

A Young Trailblazer

In 2019, Marin’s election as Finland’s Prime Minister at the tender age of 34 garnered worldwide attention. With Range’s guidance, Marin could be set to delve into the realms of television, cinema, audio, and brand collaborations.

Marin’s Notable Tenure

Before her prime ministerial role, Marin had been a parliamentary figure since 2015. Her leadership, celebrated for its forward-thinking approach, was dominated by challenges like the COVID-19 crisis, her staunch criticism of Russia’s Ukraine incursion, and her dedication to achieving carbon neutrality.

Recognition On The Global Stage

In April, HBO Max unveiled its inaugural Finnish show, ‘First Five’, painting a vivid picture of Marin and her pioneering all-female cabinet. Marin’s accolades include the Grand Cross of the Order of the White Rose of Finland and a Doctor of Humane Letters, ‘honoris causa’ from New York University.

She’s graced esteemed rankings such as Financial Times’ ’25 most Influential Women’, Equality Now’s ’30 For 30 Impact Leader’, Time’s ‘Time100 Next’ featuring global influential figures, and Forbes’ ‘The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women’.

New Ventures And Collaborations

Earlier in September, Marin disclosed her intentions to affiliate with the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change. This London-centric charitable institution, steered by the ex-British Prime will see Marin offering strategic counsel to nations and leaders on pivotal topics like tech, climate, and gender parity.