Hold the Front Page In Benidorm

By John Smith • Updated: 05 Oct 2023 • 13:54

Nish and Josh filming with the EWN directors

In the first series of Hold the Front Page, comedians Nish Kumar and Josh Widdicombe travelled around the UK experiencing the life of local news reporters.

They spent a week or so with several different publications including the Scotsman, Yorkshire Post and Farming Life, finding themselves reporting from the Edinburgh Fringe and even trying to interview Boris Johnson.

When the series was aired on Sky Max it was well received by viewers and this encouraged the channel to commission a second series but looking further afield and the logical choice was Spain.

Production company CPL did their homework and understandably realised that in order to make the concept work, they had to insert the two ‘cub reporters’ into an English language newspaper and the obvious choice was Euro Weekly News which publishes weekly editions across seven popular Spanish regions.

First choice Benidorm

The choice for the first episode to be shot was Benidorm which is such a popular resort for both local British residents and holiday makers and after several discussions concerning how the filming was to proceed, EWN proprietors Michel and Steven Euesden supported by local staff spent a week in Benidorm as the show was created.

There was no guarantee that all, or indeed any of the stories that the pair chose would be used, but the cameras followed their briefing, decision making, on the spot interviews and then their creative process.

Four topics were chosen, first the opening of an exhibition of sculpture by Josh which was a bit too dry to make the paper, followed by a ‘gut busting breakfast’ which Nish fought his way through.

This did make the paper but the editorial team thought that perhaps full English breakfasts are more popular with visitors than residents and therefore the story was extended to mention the fact that many people may prefer to sample the Menu del Dia available in numerous restaurants in Benidorm.

Deadline moved by 24 hours

Filming is not quick by any stretch of the imagination and although the Costa Blanca North edition normally goes to the printers on Tuesday evening, the deadline was moved back by 24 hours to allow them more time to arrange interviews.

A front page story about Josh and Nish’s visit had already been written and much of the paper laid out but they had two further stories to be filmed, a visit to a psychic dating night and then a journey to Hugo’s Home Farm an animal charity run by Colin whose alter ego is popular drag artist Coco Chanel.

Time was tight and in theory the Coco story missed the deadline and should have been left out but by moving the Psychic Dating nearer the back, we manged to fit both articles into the paper and although printing ran through the night, the paper was produced and distributed around Costa Blanca North as usual on Thursday.

All of those involved from the proprietors, to the editorial team and the designers who handled all changes during the day were delighted with the results.

Show to air early 2024

There was a combination of giggles and near misses but we all look forward to the programme being aired in January or February 2024 and do keep a lookout for more news on Hold the Front Page from your people’s paper, Euro Weekly News.

If you want to read the boy’s stories visit Costa Blanca North virtual edition 1995.