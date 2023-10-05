In Memoriam Benidorm Favourite Ian Platt

By John Smith • Published: 05 Oct 2023 • 14:19

The much loved Ian Platt Credit: Facebook

One of Ian Platt’s close friends Santos Torres Morales kindly took the time to share his thoughts on the loss of such a well-known and popular face in Benidorm who died just a few days ago after losing his fight with cancer.

Ian had been in Benidorm for three decades having arrived from England as so many people do, looking for a better life.

He was the first employee of Round Town News which was set up in 2000 and spent much of his working life involved with that paper and later he got to know and work with the directors of the EWN Media Group.

LGBT+ community

His personal life showed that he was very committed to the LGBT+ community in Benidorm so Ian produced a small publication aimed at the Gay community that was distributed throughout the old town with all the information that visitors needed to better enjoy their stay.

In Benidorm he found love then suffered the loss of his loved one but above all he made many friends because he was a loving, good person who never hesitated to help those around him, in fact he didn’t know the word “NO” and was always there for anyone who needed him.

Benidorm Pride

For almost a decade, Ian was a very important part in the organisation of the Benidorm Pride Festival, designing and printing the guide programme, making contacts and, as he always did, helping wherever he could.

During the pandemic he returned to England but his longing for Benidorm got the better of him and the following year he returned to Spain to start from scratch again.

The entire Benidorm community was happy to see him back but fate had other plans for him and unfortunately, his friends have once again lost him, this time for good!

Ian’s passing leaves a huge void but his memory will always remain with all those who loved him so much and for whom he did so much good.

Rest In Peace Ian