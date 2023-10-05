By George Dagless • Published: 05 Oct 2023 • 8:26

The Grand Tour presenters Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May have joked they’ve been left ‘marooned’ in Botswana after a cancelled flight.

The British trio, who have been fronting Amazon Prime’s ‘The Grand Tour’ for nearly a decade now, have embarked on countless trips around the globe to film some of their specials.

Lately, they have been in Africa – a continent they visited on numerous occasions when hosting Top Gear on the BBC as well – but not everything has been plain sailing for them this time around.

Grand Tour stars ‘marooned’ in Botswana

Indeed, the three have seen a flight from Botswana with British Airways cancelled and that has left them to joke that they have been ‘marooned’ at a luxury camp where they have been staying.

Clarkson wrote on his Instagram: “BA [British Airways] have messed up our flight home so we are marooned here at a luxury camp in Botswana.

“With only 40 staff. It’s all about survival now.”

James May also joined in with the jokes, writing on X, once known as Twitter:

“Staff/guest ratio ‘as low as 40:1’ in hell-hole safari lodge where GT presenters have been abandoned by their crew. Cheese has arrived.”

Before sharing footage of some meerkats: “Thanks to the incompetence of British Airways we’ve had to endure a sunset safari with gin and tonics and meerkats. #Unacceptable.”

https://twitter.com/MrJamesMay/status/1709265653884932567

When is the next series of The Grand Tour?

Details about the next series of The Grand Tour are few and far between at the moment, and have been kept under wraps; but Clarkson did reveal that they were filming in Zimbabwe for a portion of it recently and so that gives us a little bit of insight into where things might be heading.

The show has seen the three travel all over the world, with them taking some of their trips from Top Gear and rather supercharging them, to make them what this series is all about.