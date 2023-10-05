Watch as Just Stop Oil protestors continue to cause chaos

By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 05 Oct 2023 • 14:14

Just Stop Oil protestors. Credit: Just Stop Oil/Twitter.com

The activist group Just Stop Oil have gatecrashed a West End musical in London in their latest publicity stunt.

Five people have been arrested after a group of Just Stop Oil members ran on stage and formed a protest against the United Kingdom, and the world’s, excessive usage and over-reliance on Fossil Fuels which they claim is slowly killing our planet.

It was Wednesday evening that the stunt occurred and saw a play of the famous Les Miserables halted as people stormed the stage and the audience were then greeted by a request for them to join the activist group in their mission.

The five members of Just Stop Oil were eventually removed from the stage and remained in police custody overnight with the police revealing they had arrested people who were 28, 23, 22, 19 and 18 years old for aggravated trespassing.

Just Stop Oil storm London West End stage

It’s claimed that the five people did more than just simply storm the stage and scenery of the play and ask for people to join them, and they actually cable-tied themselves together before then padlocking each other to parts of the stage and scenry.

This ensured that security had a tough time getting them removed from the front and centre of the theatre and led to large-scale frustration from people who had paid to go and see one of the most loved plays you can see in London.

BREAKING: Just Stop Oil protesters have halted a West End performance of Les Misérables after invading the stage. Full story 👉 https://t.co/xGi2VmspN1 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/Y85HAZcbqF — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 4, 2023

Just Stop Oil have become famous around the world, but mainly in the United Kingdom, for its outrageous protests that have seen people cable tie themselves to goalposts and superglue themselves to the road causing major traffic issues.

How are Spain combating activist groups?

These methods are seen as necessary by the group to try and get their message across to the public, big businesses, and more importantly, the government, who want to halt the production of fossil fuels.

Most of the time these protestors are either let go or simply kept in a cell for one night before being released with a fine or criminal charge, but in Europe, they take a far different and tougher stance on such actions.

There are examples from all over Europe including France, Germany and Spain of how governments and the police are taking much tougher actions against groups who look to disrupt the public.

In Spain, Madrid police once made four arrests after a pair of activists from Futuro Vegetal – Vegetable Future – glued themselves to the frames of a painting by Francisco de Goya in the Prado museum.

This led to them being initially released on bail but the activist duo are now facing a potential prison sentence of up to three years or heavy fines.

Spanish opposition parties have claimed that if they are to get into power then they will present much tougher penalties on activist groups.