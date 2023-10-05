Kevin Keegan Sparks Controversy Over Female Football Pundits

By John Ensor • Published: 05 Oct 2023 • 13:30

Kevin Keegan. Credit: Bingham28/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

The debate on free speech is once again in the news, as seemingly innocent comments and opinions are seized upon by the media.

On a recent evening in Bristol, football legend and former England manager Kevin Keegan shared his views on female pundits in men’s football during his tour, ‘An Evening With Kevin Keegan OBE,’ writes GB News.

Keegan’s Stance On Female Pundits

Keegan expressed, ‘I’m not as keen, I’ve got to be honest, and it may not be a view shared. I don’t like to listen to ladies talking about the England men’s team at the match, because I don’t think it’s the same experience.

‘I have a problem with that.’ He acknowledged the talent of some female presenters, noting, ‘The presenters we have now, some of the girls are so good, they are better than the guys. It’s a great time for the ladies.’

Comparing Men’s And Women’s Football

However, Keegan added, ‘But if I see an England lady footballer saying about England against Scotland at Wembley and she’s saying, ‘If I would have been in that position I would have done this,’ I don’t think it’s quite the same. I don’t think it crosses over that much.’

Reaction To Keegan’s Comments

Appearing on GB News, broadcaster Carol McGiffin commented: ‘Poor Kev! He’s probably going to be cancelled as well now!’ She went on to highlight the fact that such comments are not acceptable in today’s society.

McGiffin also highlighted that there seemed to be an ‘obsession’ these days with every single football show obliged to have women on its panel.

The comments provoked a flurry of posts on social media. One man wrote: ‘Fantastic that a football legend has spoken out, its a utter disgrace having Jill Scott on men’s England games just to tick a box.’

Another noted: ‘I know many with the same opinion. Funny really as the men’s game has been infiltrated with females for equality. But when I watched the woman’s World Cup there was barely a male in sight.’

One man agreed: ‘Saying what 99.9 per cent of what Football fans think…Kev is bang on! Can fella’s have nothing that is sacred to them exclusively?’

Another expressed a call for common sense: ‘Fair play I agree and also ladies games has all female panels so it’s only fair.’

It is only proper that the final comment should be from a woman: ‘I have always wondered if men thought like that. I miss the days of Saint and Greavsie or even the late night show with Skinner and Baddiel. Let the men have their own space, please.’

Keegan’s View

He shared his views on modern punditry, noting that many of today’s pundits over-communicate. Keegan said that they no longer seek insights from his generation, noting that it is the era for younger voices. However, he went on to admit that there are some exceptional female presenters out there, and mentioned Terry Yorath’s daughter, Gabby Logan.