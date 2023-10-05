Mallorca Businesses Protest Against Cruise Restrictions

By John Ensor • Published: 05 Oct 2023 • 15:47

Cruise ship in Palma, Mallorca. Credit: hbw_pictures/Shutterstock.com

Is the recently announced cruise ship limit in Palma, Mallorca, set to harm local businesses?

Disgruntled entrepreneurs in Palma, Mallorca, urged the Balearic Government to reconsider the contentious restrictions on cruise ships, according to the Express, Thursday, September 5.

Impact On Mallorca’s Economy

Following the introduction of a rule permitting only three ships in its harbour simultaneously, the city witnessed an 18 per cent decline in cruise visitors.

Eight prominent business groups, including pub and eatery proprietors, shop owners, and tour operators, expressed their concerns. They stated, ‘Don’t demonise cruise ship passengers, it is family tourism with a high spending power.’

Controversial Cruise Ship Regulations

Pedro Fiol, the head of the Aviba travel agency association, criticised the regulations, suggesting they lacked a solid basis, as reported by local media.

Sustainable Tourism Push

In 2020, Palma joined the Cruise 2030 Call for Action, advocating for eco-friendly cruise tourism and smaller vessels. Other cities like Amsterdam, Barcelona, and Venice also supported this initiative, with some implementing their own ship restrictions. Amsterdam prohibited cruise vessels from its central area to reduce pollution and visitor influx.

Global Responses

From October 22, Barcelona plans to prevent cruise ships from mooring at its northern docks and intends to raise the tourist tax for travellers. After Venice prohibited large cruise ships from its lagoon in 2021, pollution from these vessels plummeted by 80 per cent, as per a study by the Transport & Environment group.

Balancing Business And Environment

While such bans aim to protect the environment, they often negatively impact local businesses due to decreased tourist numbers. Some specialists argue that cruise tourists typically spend little in the cities they visit, as most of their needs are met onboard.

Future Of Cruise Ship Tourism

Despite the ongoing debate about ship sizes, the world’s grandest cruise vessel is set to debut in January, primarily operating in the Caribbean.