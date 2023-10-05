Mallorca Businesses Protest Against Cruise Restrictions

By John Ensor •
Published: 05 Oct 2023 • 15:47
Cruise ship in Palma, Mallorca.
Credit: hbw_pictures/Shutterstock.com
Is the recently announced cruise ship limit in Palma, Mallorca, set to harm local businesses?
Disgruntled entrepreneurs in Palma, Mallorca, urged the Balearic Government to reconsider the contentious restrictions on cruise ships, according to the Express, Thursday, September 5.
Following the introduction of a rule permitting only three ships in its harbour simultaneously, the city witnessed an 18 per cent decline in cruise visitors.
Eight prominent business groups, including pub and eatery proprietors, shop owners, and tour operators, expressed their concerns. They stated, ‘Don’t demonise cruise ship passengers, it is family tourism with a high spending power.’
Pedro Fiol, the head of the Aviba travel agency association, criticised the regulations, suggesting they lacked a solid basis, as reported by local media.
In 2020, Palma joined the Cruise 2030 Call for Action, advocating for eco-friendly cruise tourism and smaller vessels. Other cities like Amsterdam, Barcelona, and Venice also supported this initiative, with some implementing their own ship restrictions. Amsterdam prohibited cruise vessels from its central area to reduce pollution and visitor influx.
From October 22, Barcelona plans to prevent cruise ships from mooring at its northern docks and intends to raise the tourist tax for travellers. After Venice prohibited large cruise ships from its lagoon in 2021, pollution from these vessels plummeted by 80 per cent, as per a study by the Transport & Environment group.
While such bans aim to protect the environment, they often negatively impact local businesses due to decreased tourist numbers. Some specialists argue that cruise tourists typically spend little in the cities they visit, as most of their needs are met onboard.
Despite the ongoing debate about ship sizes, the world’s grandest cruise vessel is set to debut in January, primarily operating in the Caribbean.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.