Reddit Reflects On People’s Biggest Screw-Ups At Work

By Emma Mitchell • Published: 05 Oct 2023 • 19:09

Work oopsies. Credit: Image by yanalya on Freepik

Workplace screw-ups. When it happens to other people it’s schadenfreude, but when it happens to you it’s the most butt-clenching awful thing possible. The actual stuff of nightmares.

Message board platform, Reddit’s, /AskUK sub-board has been reflecting on the biggest f-ups community members have made in the workplace over the last day. It turns out to be a rich vein of conversation.

Computer Says ‘Uh Oh’ F-Ups

If there’s another housing market crash in the UK, someone probably wants to question PurpleEsskay about it first.

“I once accidentally wiped all the property images for a well-known real estate listing site. Came into work the next morning with a 404 not found image stuck to my desk.”

On the other hand, if PurpleEsskay teamed up with WerewolfNo890 then all traces of ever working at that well-known real estate site would be taken care of.

“Deleted all of the databases that we host for a somewhat major retail chain. About 50k employees.”

You know how they say that a common nightmare people have is being naked at work? Milk_Savings colleague would probably rather have the nightmare than the reality.

“Had a Japanese colleague travel to Bangkok for business in 2012 or 2013 when there were street riots and stuff like that happening. He took a picture from his hotel room window to show us that from his vantage point, things were peaceful and that there were no riots that he could see.

What he didn’t count on was the fact that it was nighttime and with the lights on in his room, but it being dark outside, the reflection from the floor-to-ceiling windows was pretty clear. He did not check the picture before he sent it. And yes he was completely stark naked in the reflection. Yes, his twig and berries (and quite a large amount of unruly pubic hair) were clearly shown.

And yes, he sent that email to the whole of the company’s Asia-Pacific region. He tried to recall the email when someone told him what was actually being shown in the photo but Outlook being Outlook, that’s just futile. He was not sacked but did send out a very apologetic email to everyone.”

Cringy Financial Screw-Ups

Radgey_Gadgey is a Redditor you definitely want on your side come payroll time.

“Accidentally paid one of the directors his sort code as expenses….”

Corickle luckily got to experience this awful mistake vicariously and probably with great relief that it was someone else.

“A guy I work with made a mistake which cost the business £1 million pounds. He was closing down a depot (which he should have done) then went into another depot and closed it down (by accident).”

The Oopsies

For oddthought74937, a matinee showing turned into a bit of an all-nighter.

“I locked 300 people in a cinema… some years ago I was the duty manager in a cinema in London. I looked at the last film on the list which had finished so I left the team cleaning up, locked the front door and went upstairs, what I had failed to take into account was the fact that the second to last film to start that night was Pirates of the Caribbean, which had a run time of about 4 hours and hadn’t finished.”

Sweaty_Sheepherder27 had a manager who went on a bit of a blender bender.

“Old job in a food factory and one of my managers managed to accidentally blend a hammer into the food. It was about 1/4 of a ton of product wasted. It was stopped by the metal detectors and binned. The manager went on ‘holiday’ for a few weeks, and the screensaver on the recipe computer got changed to ‘Stop. It’s hammer time’.”

Proving that the only thing better than a screw-up is compounding it with another screw-up are BlackadderIA’s work colleagues.

“Firstly, someone tried to nip under the wing of a parked aircraft in a forklift and clipped it instead. Required a replacement aileron worth £100k.

Then they needed to ship the damaged aileron to Shorts in Belfast for repair. For reasons no one could quite figure out dispatch messed up the address. Instead of Shorts the aircraft manufacturer they instead shipped it to a small baker’s shop that also happened to be called Shorts. The aileron was about 15 feet long and in a specialist transport container. They eventually worked out their mistake when Shorts Aircraft asked why it hadn’t turned up, and they sheepishly phoned the bakery who said they had it in their back room and were wondering what the hell it was.”

Have you made a massive blunder at work? If so, did you get away with it or do your toes curl with shame to this very day? We’d love to hear your stories.