Renfe super sale begins with tickets as little as €7

By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 05 Oct 2023 • 11:37

Renfe now offering €7 train tickets during super sale. Credit: Renfe

Rail service provider, Renfe, have released their super sale on train tickets which will allow people to go all over the country and beyond.

This mega sale is being dubbed ‘Superprecio’ and is certainly going to be helping families book exciting trips away during a time in which it feels like everything else is going up in price and seeming more difficult to cope with.

People looking for a bargain can’t snap up tickets for this weekend or even next, as the ones on sale during ‘Superprecio’ will only be valid from October 24 onwards, so it will allow people to plan for the future.

Passengers can snap up tickets and plan for an autumn getaway, a winter trip with the family ahead of the busy festive period, go long-term and start thinking about the Easter holidays, or even go abroad and catch a train into France.

When is this Renfe ticket sale?

This sale started yesterday Wednesday 4, October and will run until next week Tuesday 10, October. So, if passengers are looking to snap up a bargain then they are going to have to act quickly and in the next few days.

Some of the cheapest tickets that Renfe are offering passengers during these next few days will be as low as €7 which will have people’s eyes lighting up as they venture onto the company’s website and get some tickets booked in advance.

There are a lot of ways that people can utilise this major deal with Renfe allowing tickets to be bought and used on services such as AVE, Avlo, Alvia, Euromed and intercity trains, so there will certainly be something for everyone.

Which cities can people travel to for just €7?

The rail operator’s manager has issued a message amid this promotion and what it means to passengers looking to grab a bargain, he said: “More destinations than anyone else, more often and more trains and the best Punctuality Commitment on the market with the best compensation, which is up to eight times higher than that required by law, always in cash and never in vouchers and within 24 hours via the web.”

This latest promotion will allow passengers using Avlo services to explore and visit popular destinations such as Madrid, Alicante and Barcelona for the low cost of just €7 meaning it’s very family-friendly and for young people who could be strapped for cash.

If the prices are seemingly too good to be true then customers will be blown away to also find out that they can actually upgrade to ‘Elige’ for just one more euro, apart from the AVE International services, and this affrods luxuries such as cancellations and schedule changes.