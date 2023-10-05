Travis Kelce criticises NFL over Taylor Swift coverage

By George Dagless •
NFL star Travis Kelce has criticised the sports league for some of their coverage of Taylor Swift at recent games.
Swift has been spotted at the last few matches of the Kansas City Chiefs – the team that Kelce plays for in the NFL – amid rumours that the two are dating.
Indeed, the league itself has sought to join in with the chatter and rumour, regularly showing pictures of her during games and also taking to social media to refer to a number of her lyrics in different posts in NFL-based quips.
Kelce, though, believes it’s gone a little too far.
On the latest episode of the podcast he hosts with his brother, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, he said he thinks the NFL needs to “calm down”.
He was asked about the league’s attention on Swift, to which Kelce said, as quoted by The Guardian:
“I think it’s fun when they show who was at the game. I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you’re watching. But at the same time, I think … They’re overdoing it a little bit, for sure, especially my situation. [But] I think they’re just trying to have fun with it.
In response, the NFL have said:
“We frequently change our bios and profile imagery based on what’s happening in and around our games, as well as culturally.
“The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we’ve leaned into in real time, as it’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport.”
Certainly, there has been lots of interest in the situation, with sales of Kelce’s jersey surging, whilst the NFL’s viewing figures among younger people have risen.
