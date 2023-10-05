UK food inflation down to single figures

By Linda Hall • Published: 05 Oct 2023 • 13:46

KEN MURPHY: Tesco tries to lower prices, chief executive said Photo credit: tescoplc.com

FOOD prices in the UK fell for the first time in more than two years.

Food inflation slowed to 9.9 per in September, a sizeable drop from 11.5 per cent in August, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC).

“This is below the three-month average rate of 11.4 per cent and is the fifth consecutive deceleration in the food category. Inflation is at its lowest since August 2022,” the consortium announced on October 3.

Food prices dropped on the previous month for the first time since 2021 owing to “fierce competition” between retailers, the BRC’s chief executive Helen Dickinson said.

Customers who bought typical own-brand lines like dairy, margarine, fish and vegetables, all found lower prices while households benefitted from cheaper school uniforms and other back-to-school essentials.

Meanwhile, Tesco chief executive Ken Murphy told the BBC that the supermarket chain, the UK’s biggest, tried to lower prices wherever possible as customers contended with cost-of-living demands.

Over the six months ending in August, Tesco sales rose 8.4 per cent compared with the same period in 2022, largely due to increased prices. Retail profits rose 13.5 per cent to £1.4 billion (€1.61 billion), as the retailer cut its own costs and attracted more customers.

The chain has now forecast annual profits of between £2.6 and £2.7 billion (€3 and €3.1 billion), up from its previous £2.5 billion (€2.9 billion).

Consumers were beginning to see stability in grocery pricing and were starting to notice that prices were coming down.

“We know how challenging it is for many households across the country,” he said. “We are committed to doing everything we can to drive down food bills.”

Like all of the UK’s leading supermarkets, Tesco has had to face accusations that it was profiting from constantly-rising prices although a Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) found no indication that it was taking advantage of the situation.

The CMA nevertheless told the supermarkets to make their pricing clearer so that shoppers were able to find the best deals.

“This could be making it difficult for people to compare products,” the government body said.