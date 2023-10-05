What Do Ireland And Spain Have In Common?

By John Ensor • Updated: 05 Oct 2023 • 15:08

Cork City, Ireland. Credit: CorkCityCouncil/Facebook.com

What defines a city’s allure? Beyond its landmarks, history, culture, and gastronomy, often it’s the warmth and friendliness of its inhabitants that stay in visitors’ memories.

In the 2023 Conde Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards, Ireland and Spain stood out, with both countries having two cities each in the top 10 friendliest cities in Europe.

Although the top spot went to Italy, Ireland impressed, with two cities filling second and third places, surpassing nations like Finland, Spain, Croatia, and Slovenia.

Dublin Clinches Third Place

The inclusion of Dublin came as a surprise to many, recently the city has experienced a spike in tourist-related incidents. Despite this, the overwhelming opinion was positive, the Irish capital secured third place in Europe’s friendliness rankings with a score of 95.37, and an incredible fourth place globally.

Cork Outshines The Capital

Cork, another Irish gem, ranked even higher, clinching second place in Europe with a score of 97. ‘Although Cork might be the Republic of Ireland’s second-largest city, the port town is even more friendly than the capital, according to our readers,’ Cord Nest Traveller pointed out. ‘This place boasts a vibrant personality, a thriving food scene, numerous coffee houses, art galleries, museums, and a renowned food market.’

Top 10 Friendliest Cities In Europe

Sienna, Italy Cork, Ireland Dublin, Ireland Helsinki, Finland Belgrade, Serbia Malaga, Spain San Sebastian, Spain Dubrovnik, Croatia Bucharest, Romania Ljubljana, Slovenia

Malaga

According to the report, with its rich history, Malaga has recently become a hub for young Spanish creatives. The reason? The article goes on to state that they are drawn by its affordability and authentic culinary delights, and its ‘reliable sunshine.’

Interestingly along with Dublin, Malaga was also named in the top 10 friendliest cities world-wide, coming in at number six.

San Sebastian

A city perhaps most renowned for its culinary prowess, San Sebastian is home to the pintxo, the Basque equivalent of a tapa. However, San Sebastian’s residents, with their unparalleled hospitality, were cited as the city’s true treasure.

In wrapping up, while historical sites and architectural wonders attract visitors, it’s the residents that leave a lasting impression. This year’s rankings underscore that genuine warmth and hospitality are at the core of Europe’s premier cities