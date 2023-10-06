Andalucia Gears Up For Dual Vaccination Drive

By John Ensor •
Published: 06 Oct 2023 • 9:16
Omnicrom variant vaccine.
Credit: angellodeco/Shutterstock.com
Plans have been revealed regarding Andalucia’s vaccine rollout to combat flu and covid.
This week, the Health and Families Minister, Catalina Garcia, announced the commencement dates for the 2022-2023 ‘covid vaccinations’ campaign in Andalucia. The campaign will kick off on October 9 in nursing homes and will be available to the wider public from October 16, according to 20 Minutos.
This year, there’s a shift in the age criteria. Instead of 65, people aged 60 and above will be eligible for early vaccination. Garcia, after a Government Council meeting, revealed that the 2023-2024 campaign will boast 2.2 million doses. This is a 7.6 per cent increase from the previous year. These doses are already en route to health centres, the primary vaccination hubs.
In a move to increase adherence among the elderly, both the flu and covid vaccinations will be given simultaneously. The two vaccines will be administered in a single injection since in this way ‘adherence is greater’ in older people,’ Garcia explained.
The flu vaccine will combat both A and B strains. The covid vaccine, on the other hand, is tailored to counter the Omicron XBB.1.5 variant, currently dominant in Spain.
For most, an appointment will be necessary. Booking can be done via Salud Responde, ClicSalud+ or directly at health centres. Appointment slots will open four days prior to the vaccination start date.
Garcia took a moment to reflect on the past year’s campaign. The Andalusian Health Service administered nearly 1,953,383 vaccines, marking a significant increase from the year before. ‘Then, the 70 per cent vaccination rate was exceeded among those over 65 years of age,’ she noted. The World Health Organization recommends a 75 per cent rate.
For children aged six to 59 months, the coverage was 46 per cent, a figure celebrated as a success. Pregnant women had an impressive 81.3 per cent coverage, surpassing the WHO’s 60 per cent recommendation. However, health professionals lagged behind at 50.6 per cent, a number Garcia admitted was disappointing.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.