By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 06 Oct 2023 • 10:29

Apple's famous logo beaming outside a huge building

Apple have finally been able to release an iOS update which should stop your iPhone from overheating and this is how you can do it.

Despite a lot of hype and excitement over the latest iPhone to be released, it was overshadowed by reported issues of overheating all over the world, something that the tech giants have put down to apps people were downloading.

The American-based company have claimed that the likes of Instagram and Uber were examples of apps that people had downloaded and forced iPhones to overheat, perhaps due to the storage and power needed to run them.

No matter what was causing the issue, when purchasing a product that can cost up to £999 or £41.62 a month on the Apple website, people don’t expect it to be overheating and making customers worry about what was wrong with their device, so something was needed to fix this issue.

Apple look to have addressed worrying overheating issue

This update could not have come quickly enough for people around the world because it was claimed that numerous devices were overheating and even reaching temperatures of around 100 degrees Fahrenheit just after a few minutes of being used.

While this temperature doesn’t for very long and reportedly cools down rather quickly, it’s not how such a new and expensive iPhone should be functioning, so downloading this new iOS update is essential.

If you are one of the many people who have got the new iPhone 15 Pro and wish to install this update that will fix the overheating issue as well as address other big issues and security fixes, you can indeed do so right now.

How to download the new Apple iOS 17 update on your iPhone?

To download the new update users must first go into settings, general and then click on software updates which should be the second from the top selection.

Once you have clicked on that, you will be taken to a new screen and, if available, you will be greeted with a screen that advertises the new iOS 17.0.3, which should be downloaded and can be installed immediately by clicking ‘update now’ or instead, your device will do so automatically when is locked and the battery has enough change at night.

According to Apple this update ‘provides important bug fixes and security updates, and addresses an issue that may cause iPhone to run warmer than expected.’

Some technology experts have claimed that the overheating issue is actually related to the iPhone’s new processor and/or titanium casing which is used on this brand-new product.

With Apple claiming that Instagram, could be one of the culprits who have been contributing to this overheating issue, the social media app has since rolled out its own update which is said to help address this overheating woe.