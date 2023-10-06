Calatrava’s Athens stadium no longer safe

By Linda Hall •
Caption: OLYMPIC STADIUM: Santiago Calatrava’s 2004 Athens creation closed on safety grounds
RENOWNED Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava is much lauded and sought-after even though his constructions e often prove unstable, unsafe or unpractical.
The 70,000-seat stadium he created for the 2004 Olympic games is not only in trouble but has been closed “indefinitely” owing to concerns regarding Calatrava’s steel canopy.
Its double-arched roof no longer meets “legally permitted levels of static adequacy”, in the words of experts following an official inspection of the site.
A nearby velodrome with a similar structure showing similar signs of instability must also close.
Rust was found along the stadium’s steel cables and arches as well as the bolts holding them together. “Nothing at this point is being ruled out,” an insider said. “Possibly it will have to come down.”
That depends on a second inspection by the civil engineers who advise the government on public works projects.
This is not the first time that a Calatrava construction finds itself in trouble, whether due to “static inadequacy” in Athens or a leaky roof at the Oculus in New York’s World Trade Centre. A year after its 2016 inauguration, the architect’s $4 billion (€3.8 billion) “visually stunning” railway station sprang a leak after a heavy downpour and was still giving trouble two years later.
In 2019 Calatrava was fined €78,000 for “macroscopic negligence” in his design for the Constitution Bridge in Venice, the city’s first new bridge in 125 years whose cost had risen to €11.6 million instead of €7 million by the time it opened in 2008.
A removable roof for Oviedo’s Palacio de Congresos conference centre has never worked owing to construction errors and Tenerife’s Auditorium was affected by dampness owing to faulty cladding. Valencia’s futuristic Palau de les Arts opera house had to be closed while its ceramic facing was removed.
Calatrava’s intricate and complex creations clearly bring problems although the Athens stadium’s problems have also been blamed on insufficient maintenance resulting from budget cuts
In the meantime, Sports minister Yiannis Vroutsis has told the media that it would be “superficial and even foolish” to set a timetable. “Or even say when either the velodrome or stadium will reopen.”
