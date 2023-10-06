€830,000 Online Banking Scam Uncovered

By John Ensor •
Published: 06 Oct 2023 • 17:26
Major cybercrime network dismantled.
Credit: Ure/Shutterstock.com
A report published today has highlighted the increasing threat posed by online banking scams in Spain, And what to do if you become a target.
The National Police have apprehended 207 individuals linked to a massive online banking fraud. This operation saw victims being deceived out of over €830,000.
In a recent crackdown led by the Central Cybercrime Unit, the operation began in September of the previous year. This was initiated after a surge in online banking scams was observed across the nation. The culprits made phone calls, falsely representing themselves as bank officials.
Using advanced software, the fraudsters mimicked phone numbers from various banks. Posing as bank staff, they employed cunning ruses and manipulative tactics to win over their victims. Scammers used computer applications to spoof the phone numbers of different banks.
They called clients of the banks and posed as their employees. Through the use of false pretexts and social engineering techniques, gained the trust of the victims until they obtained the necessary information – including their passwords – to access their accounts.’
After securing the required details, these cybercriminals initiated numerous unauthorised fund transfers to accounts under their control. These accounts were primarily held by ‘mules’. ‘Once this information was obtained, the cybercriminals committed fraud, ordering a huge volume of unauthorized money transfers to other accounts controlled by them and that were in the name of “mules.”’
The scam’s aftermath revealed a financial loss exceeding £830,000. Following the identification of these ‘mules’, the operation culminated in the arrest of 207 individuals, all of whom were found to be integral to the scam’s financial operations.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.