Holly Willoughby Faces Alleged Kidnap Threat

By John Ensor • Published: 06 Oct 2023 • 10:18

Credit: EWN

In what has been an eventful year for the breakfast TV presenter, it has emerged that Holly Willoughby is now at the centre of a disturbing development.

A man, aged 36, was recently detained in Harlow, Essex, following an alleged kidnap conspiracy targeting Holly Willoughby. This unsettling revelation led to heightened security measures at Willoughby’s £3m south-west London residence, according to Independent.

Distressing Messages Unearthed

On Thursday, October 5, Holly Willoughby was notably missing from her regular ‘This Morning’ segment. Reportedly, disturbing messages were uncovered which hinted at kidnap and potential harm to the mother of three.

Consequently, a 36-year-old individual was taken into custody the previous evening. As a precaution, police have since been stationed outside Willoughby’s home, where she lives with her husband Daniel Baldwin and their three children: Harry, 14, Belle, 12, and Chester, eight.

An Essex Police representative announced: ‘A 36-year-old man from Harlow has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to kidnap as part of an ongoing investigation. The arrest was made on Wednesday, October 4. He is currently in custody.’

Unexpected Show Changes

Viewers were left puzzled when Alison Hammond stepped in unexpectedly for the 42-year-old Holly, co-hosting with Josie Gibson. Hammond’s silence on Willoughby’s sudden absence and the lack of explanation for the switch raised eyebrows.

However, it was later revealed that ‘This Morning’ executives were informed of the alleged conspiracy early that Thursday, leading to the decision to keep Willoughby off-air.

An insider revealed to British media: ‘Investigations are continuing but police are treating this as a credible conspiracy to kidnap Holly. There were apparently some sinister and threatening messages found on electronic devices threatening to seriously harm her.’

Past Controversies

The past months have been turbulent for Willoughby, especially after the controversy involving her ex-co-host Phillip Schofield. Schofield, 61, made a sudden exit from ITV after acknowledging an ‘unwise but not illegal’ relationship with a younger male staff member.

On May 28, following Schofield’s disclosure, Willoughby shared her feelings on Instagram: ‘When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not. It’s been very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie,’ she expressed.

Willoughby subsequently addressed the issue on ‘This Morning’, took a planned break, and made her return in September.