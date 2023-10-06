Lidl Spain announce plans for Madrid-Barajas Airport store

By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 06 Oct 2023 • 12:52

Lidl handed 30-year lease to open Madrid-Barajas airport store. Credit: Shutterstock

Lidl Spain have been coming through with their earlier 2023 promises by revealing they are set to open a new Madrid-Barajas Airport store.

Back in July, Lidl promised to open 20 brand new stores in Spain before the end of the year which would see them invest a further €230 million into their operations all over the country.

Their most recent announcement has backed up that promise as the budget-friendly store has revealed they are lining up a new branch next to the Madrid-Barajas Airport which is set to undergo some major development in the coming months.

Where will this new Lidl store be opening?

The area surrounding this popular airport is part of Aena’s project to create a stunning and state-of-the-art logistics park around the terminals which they are hoping will include office spaces, complementary activities as well as both green and sports areas for the public to utilise.

Lidl in Spain is seen as one of the fastest growing brands in the country over the past few years when it comes to the retail space with the budget chain able to boat a portfolio of 670 stores around Spain.

It’s a major coup for the discount store to have landed a spot in what is being dubbed as ‘Airport City’ but the fact that they have also beat off stiff competition from their rivals Aldi and local store Ahorramas and snatched up the mouth-watering 30-year lease.

Lidl beat off competition from Aldi to land 30-year lease

This new park – which is still under construction and being built around the airport – is said to be aimed at airport employees as well as the local residents who will likely be delighted to have a Lidl so close to them in the near future.

It was last March when Aena opened up their ears to offers from supermarkets who wished to try and land a spot in their exciting new venture and this is just one step towards a bigger movement across Spain to widen and offer far more facilities in and around airports.

As of right now, there has been no timescale given for when this new Lidl store will be opening its doors to the public, however, one thing to note is that the German company have been told they must be responsible for the entire construction and achieving all necessary permits from the local authorities, which means it’s not a given they will get the green light.

Spain are now following other European countries who have already built similar parks around their airports to make them more friendly and useable for customers and these include Amsterdam, Munich and Copenhagen.