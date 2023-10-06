Putin Suggests Fresh Explanation For Prigozhin Plane Crash

By George Dagless • Published: 06 Oct 2023 • 9:11

President Putin. Credit: Kremlin.ru

Russia President Vladimir Putin has given a fresh explanation for the plane crash that killed Wagner group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Prigozhin led a failed coup against Putin, and was among 10 people on board a private plane which crashed in a field northwest of Moscow in August whilst on the way to St. Petersburg. All on board, including Prigozhin, were killed.

The crash came exactly two months to the day after Prigozhin’s attempted mutiny against Russia’s military leadership, which represented the biggest challenge to Putin’s rule in decades in the country.

Indeed, back in June, Prigozhin and his Wagner troops seized key military sites and marched towards Moscow, with government forces deploying heavily armed troops to the streets of the Russian capital. However, a deal was struck that ended the rebellion.

Speaking at the Valdai Forum in Sochi, Putin said: “[the] chairman of the investigative committee just reported a few days ago that fragments of hand grenades were found in the bodies of the victims. There was no external influence on the plane, it is an established fact.”

Putin’s government has repeatedly denied involvement in the crash, and he did not go into detail as to how grenades might have exploded on the plane.

As per CNN, meanwhile, US and western intelligence officials believed the crash was deliberate.

In other news relating to the Ukraine/Russia conflict, the Russian forces have been blamed for a missile strike on a café in eastern Ukraine, which has claimed the lives of at least 51 civilians.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been in Granada, Spain, meanwhile to try and drum up further military support from European partners and allies as his country continues to try and mount a counter-offensive against the Russians.

Some European countries have seen their support wane a little for Ukraine, though many are still steadfast with their support.