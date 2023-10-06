Sevilla’s Olive Black Market Exposed

By John Ensor • Published: 06 Oct 2023 • 11:45

74 tonnes of stolen olives seized. Credit: GuardiCivil.es

A report published today has highlighted the increasing problem of olive thieves in Andalucia.

On a recent operation in Sevilla, the Guardia Civil unveiled a massive olive theft scheme, arresting 12 individuals and investigating 11 more. This operation led to the recovery of 73,350 kilograms of stolen olives.

Operation Alxaraf-Saco

The initial phase of the operation, named Alxaraf-Saco, centred on a group from a neighbouring town. They were suspected of stealing significant amounts of copper from crop irrigation systems, severely impacting the irrigation process and fruit quality.

During their probe, officers discovered the group’s leader was also stealing vast amounts of olives. These were secretly delivered to a buyer in Pilas, often under the cover of darkness.

The warehouse owner would then immerse the olives in brine, making them undetectable during inspections. Last month, eight members of this theft ring were apprehended by the Guardia Civil.

Warehouse Inspection

In the operation’s second phase, experts from the Regional Agrarian Office (OCA) of Sanlucar la Mayor, the Ministry of Health and Consumer Affairs, and the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development conducted a thorough inspection of the purchasing centre.

Following this, the warehouse manager was arrested on charges of receiving stolen goods and public health violations. Four of his offspring were also investigated for their role in processing and selling the stolen olives.

Additionally, three individuals were arrested, and seven more were investigated for their involvement in the illicit olive trade. This warehouse, with a notorious history of dealing in stolen olives, had been penalised multiple times in the past.

Seized Olives And Sanctions

The Guardia Civil confiscated 374 drums of seasoned olives, weighing in at 73,350 kilograms. These olives have an estimated retail value of €500,000. The warehouse was also found guilty of severe violations, including dumping waste on public roads and maintaining an unsanitary septic tank.

The judicial authority has since ordered the immediate closure of the facility. The ringleader, previously involved in copper thefts, has been imprisoned.

Latest Olive Theft

Earlier this week on Wednesday, October 4, officers caught three individuals red-handed, stealing olives in Arahal. When confronted, the suspects fled in two cars.

Anticipating their next move, officers believed they might attempt to sell the stolen goods at the recently shut-down purchasing centre. Acting on this hunch, they intercepted and detained the culprits, seizing 1,270 kilos of the manzanilla olive variety, worth €2,408.