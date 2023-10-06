Tragedy As British Man Drowns In Portugal

By John Ensor • Updated: 06 Oct 2023 • 14:36

On the right, Paul Callow 'Ginge' pictured with brother Dale. Credit: Positive Signs And Designs/Facebook.com

A beach in Portugal that is popular with surfers was the scene of a tragic incident earlier this week.

On Wednesday, September 4, a 41-year-old British man tragically lost his life at Sao Pedro de Moel beach, located near Nazare, north of Lisbon, Portugal. The man has been identified as Paul Callow known affectionately to friends and family alike as ‘Ginge.’

Surfer’s Brave Attempt

A surfer, witnessing the events as they unfolded watched Paul being pulled away by fierce currents and rushed to his aid. Reportedly there was an absence of lifeguards at the time of the incident.

Despite the surfer’s valiant efforts to resuscitate him on the beach, sadly Paul was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man, a Dutch individual, was also hospitalised after facing challenges during the same incident.

Sao Pedro de Moel beach is renowned for its massive waves from October to February, drawing surfers and onlookers globally.

Sadly Missed By Local Community

Paul was well-loved by all who knew him. News of the tragedy will no doubt leave a huge void, not just among his family and friends but also among the wider Costa Blanca community where he had lived and worked for many years.

Official Statements

Joao Lourenco, of the local maritime police, confirmed that a 41-year-old foreigner had been tragically ‘swept away by currents’. He mentioned another man, roughly the same age, was transported to Santo Andre Hospital in Leiria for safety measures.

Later, Portugal’s National Maritime Agency identified the deceased as British, stating, ‘A British man aged 41 died on Wednesday afternoon after getting into difficulties at Sao Pedro de Moel beach. There was no lifeguard service at the beach at that time.’

Mainstream British media has reported that Paul was part of a group from a nearby drug rehabilitation centre. They frequently visited the beach as a therapeutic activity.

Social Media Reaction

On hearing the news, close friend Jamie posted: ‘Don’t even know what to say! My heart is actually broken!’

The heartfelt message continued: ‘X my dear friend Ginge! I’ve known and loved for over 20 years! Moraira legend! I feel sick about this news R.I.P. #UntilTheEnd x god bless mate.’

David, another friend, paid his respects: ‘I am sobbing, I am in shock. He was in rehab in Portugal and doing so well and drown on a trip out.’

Paul’s heartbroken brother Dale also took to Facebook, and mentioned Paul’s recent struggles before adding: ‘He struggled because he wanted to please everyone….He struggled hugely with his mental health because he had a huge heart.’

Speaking of Paul, Dale added: ‘He was my brother…. He was my best friend….. He was on the mend… No rumours he didn’t take own life, he was buzzing to prove everyone he was the old Paul, he was my Paul…. He would jump through hoops for you. If he had a euro and you need 2 he would borrow one.’

Dale said that Paul was in rehab in Portugal before confirming the details of the tragic event: ‘Yesterday at about 5:00 pm as a treat they got a walk and a swim on the beach. They went in the sea. [three people] got in trouble and as they rescued them… MY BROTHER… didn’t make it….

‘He was so happy, waiting to show you all and make me proud….remember the smiles he made and the laughs, how he would go out his way.

‘Ginge was a beautiful person, please remember his eyes and smile, please remember my brother. You will never find another Ginge. I already miss him,’ Dale concluded.

On behalf of all at Euro Weekly News we would also like to take this opportunity to give our heartfelt condolences to Paul’s family and close friends as they try and come to terms with their tragic loss.