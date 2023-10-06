By George Dagless • Published: 06 Oct 2023 • 8:51

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for further support from European nations and elsewhere as his country continues to battle Russia.

Russia invaded its eastern European neighbour in the early stages of 2022 and, since, a gruelling battle has taken place with it apparent that there is no particularly close end in sight.

The likes of the US, the UK, and the EU have all offered continued and sizeable military support and aid where they can since the start of the war, too, but, amid some political circles in some countries suggesting it is time to wrap up that support, Zelenskyy has sought to gain further pledges of help from some of his allies.

Zelenskyy calls for more Ukraine help

He is in Granada, Spain for the summit of the European Political Community, where he has sought further aid, and he has said on the fact that the US has recently pulled military spending, at least temporarily, to avoid a government shutdown, the following:

“Of course, it’s a difficult election period for the United States, different voices, some of the voices are very strange.

“We’ll speak about this today.”

Russia missile strike kills 51

A missile strike on a café in the east of Ukraine, meanwhile, has killed at least 51 in what is one of the most deadly attacks we have seen in the conflict in recent months.

As per Ravalli Republic, around 60 people, including children, were attending a wake at the café when the missile hit.

Zelenskyy described the strike as “demonstrably brutal Russian crime” and “a completely deliberate act of terrorism.”

Zelenskyy’s attendance in Granada had been a closely guarded secret until the day of the summit itself, and he confirmed his attendance himself just before things got underway on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Previous summits have taken place in Moldova.