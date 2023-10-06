Zelenskyy Makes Stark Russia Warning At Granada Summit

By George Dagless • Published: 06 Oct 2023 • 10:30

Image of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: Telegram Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that Russia could invade other European countries if it wins the war with Ukraine.

Russia invaded its eastern European neighbour back in the early stages of 2022 and since then a gruelling slog has played out with heavy casualties on both sides.

The war does not appear to be particularly close to a conclusion, either, with Zelenskyy in Granada, Spain, this week to try and drum up more military support from allies and partners in the EU, amid a missile strike in the east of his country.

Zelenskyy sends Europe warning

Indeed, speaking on Thursday, he warned other European leaders that Russia could attack other countries within five years after rebuilding military might if support were to waver for Kyiv.

Attending a summit of the European Political Community in Spain, Zelenskyy said:

“Until there is a fully effective air defence system, children cannot attend school.

“[Providing additional military equipment will mean] a drone, tank, or any other Russian weapon will not strike anyone else in Europe.

“We must not allow [Russian President Vladimir] Putin to destabilise any other parts of the world and our partners in order to ruin Europe’s power.

“The presence of Russia, its military or proxies in the territory of any other country is a threat to all of us. We must work together to push Russia out of the territory of other countries.”

EU leaders to reaffirm commitment to Ukraine

The summit in Granada is the latest chance for leaders of the likes of France, Germany, and the UK to reaffirm their support for Ukraine and Zelenskyy.

Speaking at the summit, as per Reuters, French president Emmanuel Macron said:

“There is a very deep, very strong commitment because we all know that we are talking about Europe and about the very possibility of lasting peace on our continent.