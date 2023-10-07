Business Roundup for Spain and the UK

By Linda Hall • Updated: 07 Oct 2023 • 12:04

WINE SCAM: Two leading Spanish wineries must answer questions Photo credit: Pixabay/Bru-nO

Wine scam claims BODEGA chiefs Felix Solis Yañez and Jose Garcia Carrion Jodan are both facing charges of misleading advertising, alleged fraud and false documentation.

Solis and Garcia Carrion, who head bodegas that are household name, have been called to testify under caution before the National High Court judge Jose Luis Calama in Madrid on December 4.

Their wineries are suspected of marketing Crianza, Reserva and Gran Reserva wines which did not meet requirements regarding the necessary aging period or the time spent in oak barrels or in the bottle.

The wine-certifying bodies Sohiscert and Liec Agroalimentaria are also under scrutiny for having “necessarily” cooperated in the fraud.

All together now THE Daily Mail and Sun newspapers announced plans to combine their printing operations.

Between them, Lord Rothermere’s Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT) and Rupert Murdoch’s News UK own the Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday, the i newspapers, Times and Sunday Times.

The joint-venture will also print the Telegraph, Evening Standard and Financial Times, which closed down its presses in 2022, as well as Metro, plus publications for regional publisher Newsquest, New Scientist and John Lewis.

The move is likely to entail closing printing sites at Thurrock (Essex) and Dinnington (near Sheffield).

It also means that all national newspapers in the UK will now be controlled by two conglomerates.

The second of these, Reach Newspapers, which owns the Mirror and Daily Express, also prints other titles, which include the Guardian.

No HS2 fallout SPANISH multinationals are unaffected by Britain’s PM Rishi Sunak’s decision to cancel the northern leg of the HS2 high speed project.

The North of England’s biggest-ever rail investment would have been Europe’s largest infrastructure project but, owing to government concerns regarding the cost, HS2 will stop in Birmingham.

Dragados, part of the ACS group, together with the UK company Mace, won a €2 billion contract in February 2019 to build Euston’s six-platform high speed terminus. Neither this, nor the €600 million contract for another station in Birmingham allocated to Dragados-Mace in 2021, will be hit by the cancellation.

Ferrovial, awarded €2.6 billion contracts to build several HS2 sections, is similarly unaffected by Sunak’s decision.

Not so cheap OPTING for organic products does not come cheap in Spain.

A survey by the Financial Users Associacion (Asufin) revealed that a typical basket of everyday organic products bought in a supermarket costs €280.82 compared with €141.17 for ordinary items, an increase of 98.9 per cent.

The study of 109 basic products was based on purchases from Alcampo, Carrefour, El Corte Ingles, Aldi and Lidl. Merdadona was excluded from the study as its offer is not considered “officially” organic, based on the popular chain’s labelling system.

Boohoo not too happy ONLINE fast fashion specialist Boohoo predicts that annual sales will tumble by between 12 and 17 per cent.

The retailer, which foresaw sales dipping 5 per cent, said these fell more than expected this year owing to strong competition from Shein, its Chinese rival, coupled to a resurgence of high street shopping.

Sales fell 17 per cent to £729 million (€842.7 million) in the six months to 31 August, putting the company £11 million (€12.7 million) deeper into debt than the previous year, with losses of £26.4 million (€30.5 million).

Cutting costs TELEFONICA has announced plans to close 108 properties belonging to its Operations division, responsible for the company’s fibre optic and 5G programme.

“This initiative affects low-occupancy buildings with 15 or fewer employees, who will now relocate to offices in their provincial capitals,” Telefonica explained, revealing reskilling plans enabling staff to obtain new qualifications.

Closing the properties, scheduled for 2023 and 2024, will enable the company to make savings on energy, security and insurance costs, together with upkeep. This could also pave the way for selling the buildings at a later date, as Telefonica has already done with its old exchanges.

A signal agreement THE Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) approved Hitachi’s proposed £1.5 billion (€1.73 billion) takeover of Thales’ rail infrastructure.

It gave the go-ahead after the Japanese multinational agreed to sell off its mainline signalling businesses in the UK, France and Germany.

Describing the takeover as an “effective and proportionate remedy” the CMA said that offloading some of Hitachi ‘s rail assets safeguarded competition and guaranteed that the merger would not negatively affect clients like Network Rail.

It also cautioned that it would need to approve the buyers of Hitachi’s businesses while the company’s principal customers should agree to transferring the signalling contracts.