David Walliams’ Unexpected Imprisonment In Venice

By John Ensor • Published: 07 Oct 2023 • 18:56

David Walliams. Credit: Sean Reynolds/Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

It was revealed recently that the author and former ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge was locked up by Italian authorities on a recent visit.

During the Henley Literary Festival 2023, David Walliams, renowned children’s author and former ‘Little Britain’ actor, shared a surprising tale about his recent Venice trip, according to the Independent.

Seven Hours Behind Bars

Walliams recounted an unexpected incident involving Italian authorities. ‘I’ll tell you a story that I haven’t told anyone yet,’ he began.

‘Recently I went to Venice for a little weekend, and I have two passports. One that is out of date, and one that isn’t. By accident, I picked up the out-of-date one. And this wasn’t spotted at Heathrow. It wasn’t until I arrived at Venice that it was spotted. And I was taken away by the Italian police, and I was locked in the cell for seven hours.’

Walliams continued, ‘I was only at one point asked if I fancied a glass of water. But luckily, my laptop was fully charged. I had my little carry-on luggage, and I sat there, and I typed for seven hours straight, and the time passed very well. So the best place to write, for me, is an Italian prison cell.’

‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Controversy

A young audience member asked about Walliams’ controversial exit from ‘Britain’s Got Talent’. ‘Ask me again when you’re 18 years old, and you’ll find out the answer,’ he responded.

Walliams had previously left the ITV reality show after alleged derogatory remarks about participants were exposed by the British press. Addressing the issue, Walliams stated, ‘I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain’s Got Talent in 2020.

‘These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry.’

Legal Battles

It was noted last month that Walliams is taking legal action against Fremantle Media, the production company behind ‘Britain’s Got Talent‘.

Concluding his session, Walliams gifted a themed promotional standee to the child who posed the ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ question, suggesting it might have been instigated by an adult. ‘I think you may have been put up to it by a parent,’ he remarked.