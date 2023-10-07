Drought Brings Water Restrictions To San Pedro

By Kevin Fraser • Published: 07 Oct 2023 • 15:19

Reservoir at 30%capacity

The current drought and the increase in water consumption during the summer are threatening the levels of La Concepción reservoir.

The reservoir of La Concepción, although located in the municipality of Istán, is the main source of drinking water for San Pedro Alcántara and the Western Costa del Sol. In addition to the Río Verde, it receives water from the Guadaiza, Guadalmina and Guadalmansa rivers. It is one of the oldest in the province of Malaga, built in 1971. In addition to providing water to a large area, the reservoir is an important ecological reserve, hosting a rich flora and fauna and providing a natural environment for leisure and sport. However, its current situation is critical due to the lack of rainfall and the increase in demand during the summer months.

According to data from the latest Peninsular Hydrological Bulletin, issued by the Directorate General for Water, the reservoir, with a capacity of 62 hm³ (cubic hectometers or 1 million cubic metres), currently only holds 20 hm³ of water, which represents just 32 per cent of its total capacity. This represents a decrease of 14 hm³ compared to the same period last year.

The situation has deteriorated significantly due to the increase in water consumption caused by the influx of tourists and the arrival of visitors between June and September of this year. The increasing demand for water during the summer has put additional pressure on the water resources of the area and, to cope with this situation, the production of the desalination plant, built in 1997 and commissioned in 2005, located on the Carretera de Istán, has been increased.

This desalination plant, however, is currently operating at full capacity, providing 470 litres per second. Recently, a sixth treatment line has been implemented to further improve its production capacity and meet the constantly growing demand.

Faced with this problem, the local authorities, on July 12 made an appeal to the public to make responsible and efficient use of water, and ordering the prohibition of watering golf courses, filling swimming pools, washing cars outside authorised areas, the operation of ornamental fountains without a closed water circuit, showers, public fountains and any other non-essential use. It was also ordered to reduce the frequency of watering gardens, orchards, parks or green areas, both public and private, to a maximum of 3 days a week. The objective was to achieve a saving of 10 percent of the water supplied.

Although the decree was accompanied by a series of sanctions, many citizens were unaware of the existence of these restrictions and now, without significant rain in the near future it may impossible to avoid short or medium-term supply cuts.