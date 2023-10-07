Global Tremors: Three Earthquakes In Three Hours

By John Ensor • Published: 07 Oct 2023 • 18:07

Image of seismograph. Credit: Andrey VP/Shutterstock.com

Three significant earthquakes occurred yesterday in different parts of the world, in a short space of time.

On Friday, October 6, three powerful earthquakes jolted different corners of the globe within a span of just over three hours, according to the Mirror.

Afghanistan’s Tragedy

The most devastating of these tremors, a 6.3 magnitude quake, hit Mexico at 11:00 pm local time. Merely 90 minutes later, Afghanistan felt the tremors of a 5.6 magnitude quake, 25 miles northwest of Herat. This was followed by a 6.7 magnitude earthquake in Papua New Guinea at around 7:30 pm.

The aftermath in Afghanistan was particularly harrowing. Residents of Herat, the nation’s third-largest city, were seen in panic on the streets. The quake and its subsequent aftershocks, which included magnitudes of 5.5, 4.7, 6.3, and 5.9, claimed at least 15 lives. However, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) believes the actual death toll might reach into the hundreds.

‘Significant casualties are likely and the disaster is potentially widespread. Past events with this alert level have required a regional or national level response,’ stated a preliminary report from the organisation.

Global Response And Support

On X (previously known as Twitter), the World Health Organisation (WHO) conveyed its sympathy. ‘WHO extends our thoughts to the people of Herat, Afghanistan who have been affected by the earthquake today,’ they shared.

‘We have sent medicines & medical supplies to the hospitals to support treatment of those wounded. Our warehouse is ready to deploy for additional medicines as needed.’

Impact In Mexico And Papua New Guinea

Mexico’s quake was most intensely felt in Matias Romero, Oaxaca State. Yet, its effects reached as far as Mexico City, a staggering 227 miles away, triggering car alarms.

While no fatalities were reported, the infrastructure suffered. A motorway section leading to the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, a thin land strip between the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans, was damaged. Oaxaca city faced power cuts, and a hospital reported cracked walls.

Surprisingly turn, Papua New Guinea, despite experiencing the strongest quake, reported no immediate damages. The nation, accustomed to regular seismic activities, often escapes major destruction. An aftershock of the same magnitude was recorded off Madang’s coast shortly after, as per the USGS.