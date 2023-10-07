Nightmare For Tragic Young Brit In Benidorm

By John Ensor • Published: 07 Oct 2023 • 16:22

Ross McDonald with his father David. Credit: GoFundMe..com

A young British man is in hospital following a fall from a balcony while on holiday in Spain, but due to a stipulation in the paperwork was not covered by his holiday insurance

On September 23, Ross McDonald, a young man from North Ayrshire, Scotland, faced a horrifying ordeal in Benidorm, Spain, while marking his 21st birthday with his father, David, and some friends..

Serious Accident In Spain

Ross’s celebration took a dark turn when he fell from a balcony. The extent of his injuries is severe, with a broken back and multiple fractures in his feet. The exact location of the incident and the height from which he fell remain unknown.

Awaiting Recovery And Return

According to Scottish media, Ross’s return to Scotland is uncertain, as he must remain in Spain until deemed fit to fly. His father, David, shared online, ‘My son had an accident on holiday.

‘He has broken his lower back which will heal but it looks like he will be in hospital in Spain for a good few weeks. We are hopeful that it mends quickly so we can try and get him home. My family are very grateful for all the messages and support, but now it’s just a waiting game.’

Insurance Woes And Fundraising Efforts

Despite having travel insurance, Ross’s family faces financial challenges. A clause in his policy excludes coverage for balcony falls, leaving the family without support from the insurance company.

A statement on a GoFundMe page entitled: ‘Get Ross Home’ reads, , ‘Ross had travel insurance but due to a clause that doesn’t cover balcony falls, the insurance company refuse to help and the family have been abandoned by them from the start, with no offer of support.

‘Ross fractured many bones on his back and feet so can’t leave Spain until he is fit to fly and due to his injuries, he will require additional support to get home.

‘The family are also travelling to and from Spain to support Ross so I am hoping to raise as much as possible to help ease the burden of the continually increasing costs and expenses so the family can concentrate on supporting Ross and getting him home safely.’

Already hundreds of well-wishers have contributed to the cause and sent messages of support. This latest incident highlights the importance of thorough insurance coverage, especially when travelling abroad.