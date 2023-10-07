Putin: Russia Aims To ‘Build New World’

By George Dagless • Published: 07 Oct 2023 • 10:15

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has said that his country’s mission is to “build a new world” as the conflict in Ukraine continues.

Russia invaded Ukraine at the start of 2022 and since then a gruelling struggle has played out between the two eastern European neighbours.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has regularly called on allies in the west, including the US, the UK, and the EU for support and military aid, which has been granted, whilst heavy sanctions have also been placed on Russia.

Over 18 months on from the start of the conflict, though, we are no nearer to getting a resolution and Putin has recently been speaking in Sochi about the situation.

Putin: We are tasked with building a new world

“We are, in fact, faced with the task of building a new world,” Putin said at the annual Valdai Discussion Club, as per the Moscow Times.

“Our readiness for constructive interaction was misunderstood by some as submission, as an agreement that the new order will be built by those who proclaimed themselves the winners of the Cold War.

“All these years we have repeatedly warned that this approach not only leads to a dead end but is fraught with the growing threat of military conflict.

“But no one was going to listen to us, no one wanted to hear us. The arrogance of our so-called partners in the West was simply off the charts.”

Putin: War wasn’t started by Russia

During the speech, Putin stated that Russia did not start the war in Ukraine:

“We haven’t started the so-called war in Ukraine,” he said.

“On the contrary, we’re trying to end it.

“Lasting peace will be established only when everyone feels safe, understands that their opinion is respected and that there is balance in the world, when no one is able to force others to live and behave as the hegemon wishes.

“I have to say, unfortunately, that our counterparts in the West have lost their sense of reality and have crossed all possible boundaries.”