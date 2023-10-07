Question Time Host Forced To Apologise

By John Ensor • Published: 07 Oct 2023 • 11:57

Question Time host: Fiona Bruce. Credit: BBC Question Time/X

A comment during a debate on the BBC has raised eyebrows and has raised the broader question, is it ever right to identify someone by their race?

On Thursday, October 5, Fiona Bruce, the host of Question Time, faced a backlash for her choice of words when addressing an audience member, according to the Independent.

Immediate Action Taken

The BBC swiftly edited out Bruce’s comment from the iPlayer version of the show, following which she extended an apology.

During the live broadcast, Bruce chose a member of the audience to ask the panel a question by saying: ‘The guy there in the middle, the black guy in the middle, yes.’ This remark was later removed from the episode’s digital version.

Bruce’s Explanation And Apology

In a statement shared via the BBC, Bruce expressed, ‘I totally understand why my words last night caused offence and I apologise.’ She further explained her usual practice of identifying audience members by their clothing to assist sound engineers.

However, her view was obstructed that evening. ‘In the split second I had, the easiest thing to do would have been to ignore the audience member and move on, but I felt strongly that his voice should be heard,’ she added. Despite her intentions, she admitted her mistake in identifying him based on his race.

BBC’s Stance

The BBC also commented on the incident, expressing regret over the choice of words. A spokesperson stated, ‘We regret the choice of words used to identify the audience member.

‘The intent was to ensure his voice was heard, however we recognise we should not have identified him in this way and apologise for any offence caused.’

The edited version of the show, which omitted Bruce’s comment, was later aired on BBC One and is now available on BBC iPlayer.

The panel during this episode included transport minister Richard Holden, shadow paymaster general Jonathan Ashworth, writer Emma Dabiri, Iceland supermarket’s executive chairman Richard Walker, and journalist Tony Parsons.

Additionally, Bruce, who appeared with her arm in a sling, addressed her visible injuries during the show, explaining, ‘I thought I’d just mention it – it is the least interesting thing in the programme – but in case you’re wondering I broke my hand, and I have got the remnants of a black eye, because I fell off a horse.’