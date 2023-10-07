Shakira: “Being In Barcelona Held Me Back”

By George Dagless • Published: 07 Oct 2023 • 10:26

Pop singer Shakira has revealed how she feels moving to Miami in the US from Barcelona has helped her music career, stating her time in Spain held her back at times.

Shakira was one half of a high profile split with former Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique, with the pair now leading very separate lives.

Indeed, it was an acrimonious break-up and Shakira now resides in the US, living in Miami.

Shakira happy with Miami move

On the move from Spain to the US, the singer had this to say, as per Marca:

“Being in Barcelona was practically being alone. There is no active music industry there. Every time I had an idea, I had to wait until the producer was in Europe and felt like coming to Barcelona.

“Everything was very slow and many ideas were left in the void. I was left without being able to execute many of my plans. I think that’s why I was also unmotivated. Now being here, close to so many colleagues, producers, musicians, and friends, is a great motivation.

“Something inescapable about Miami, Los Angeles, the U.S. in general is I have the logistical and technical support, the resources, the tools, the people. Living in Spain, all that was on hold.”

Shakira speaks about new music

Shakira also revealed how she is planning on further music releases in the near future:

“I’m very inspired, I’m in the mood. There have been times when they have to take me with a crane to the studio, they have to drag me. Sometimes you fight with your work, everyone does. But now I’m in a honeymoon phase with making music and with my career. I’m in love with what I do.

“There are many things I want to say, things to try musically, but the time will come,” she said about the split with Pique. “It turns out I was less fragile than I thought and music has been my main survival tool. I have been surprised by the possibility of being able to make lemonade with the sourest lemons.”