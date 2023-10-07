Spain Rescues 262 Migrants Off Of Canary Islands

By George Dagless • Published: 07 Oct 2023 • 9:41

Spain has rescued some 262 migrants off of the Canary Islands, according to reports.

Sea crossings by boat to European nations are nothing new these days, and Spain has seen an influx of migrants in recent times, with many opting to head to the Canary Islands, before then trying to work their way to mainland Europe.

It’s an issue that EU leaders were discussing earlier this week in Granada at the latest summit of the European Political Community, with a balance clearly needing to be struck between those who genuinely need help and those who have ill intentions.

Spain coast guards rescue 262

Indeed, on Friday morning in the early hours, another fresh migrant rescue operation was underway, with Spanish coast guards aiding 262 migrants in three boats who were trying to reach the Canary Islands.

As per Reuters, local emergency services said they had brought 103 of the 262 rescued migrants to El Hierro, which is the tiniest of the Canary Islands, and which has also received more than 1,200 migrants in the last six days.

Speaking about the situation, the head of the Red Cross’ emergency unit in El Hierro, Inigo Vila, said:

“We have reinforced our staff and equipment to be able to provide as much coverage as possible.

“We have even reinforced with volunteer personnel from other islands that perhaps are not suffering the pressure El Hierro is suffering at the moment.”

Other rescued migrants were taken to Los Cristianos port in Tenerife and Arguineguin in Gran Canaria.

Many countries have voiced their concern over an increase in migrant crossings this year, but it remains to be seen what resolutions can be put in place to try and enforce a system that works.

The Mediterranean countries like Italy and Spain are at the forefront of the crisis, too, given their location and have been particularly vocal in pressing for the need to work something out.