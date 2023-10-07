Spanish Rocket Miura 1 Reaches Space

By George Dagless • Published: 07 Oct 2023 • 9:58

The Miura 1 rocket has created some history on early Saturday morning, with it becoming the first 100% Spanish private rocket to reach space.

The launch of the rocket took place at just after 2 am on Saturday morning and moments later the success of it reaching space was confirmed.

PLD Space delighted with Spanish Miura 1 rocket

PLD Space, the company running the project, co-founder and CEO Raúl Torres said “100% of the objectives in the ascent and re-entry have been covered, confirming that the Miura 1 is a vehicle capable of reaching space,” as well as adding that he was “tremendously happy” with the success of the mission.

On returning to Earth, the PLD Space team was collected the rocket in the Atlantic Ocean.

The main objective of the flight was to verify the operation of key technologies in flight.

These include, as per La Prensa Latina, “the thrust profile of the engine under flight conditions, the aerodynamic behaviour of the launcher, the tracking of the nominal trajectory, the nominal behaviour of all subsystems under real conditions and exposure to real space conditions.”

PLD say that this will in turn allow for a collection of the “largest volume of flight information possible in order to obtain data that will determine the validation and design of the technology, as well as potential improvements or changes in the development that will later be transferred and integrated into the Miura 5 orbital launcher.”

Spanish history made

A fine moment in the history of Spanish space exploration, and the hope will be that many more missions can follow on from this given the success Miura 1 has enjoyed.

Private space exploration has grown in popularity and in terms of how doable it is in recent years, with a number of private companies building rockets and launching them into space.

Space tourism also seems to be a emerging activity, and we should see more of that in the coming years as well.