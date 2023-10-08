Almeria Hog Rally Next Weekend

By John Smith •
Hog Rally 2023 travels from Almeria City to Adra
Credit: Almeria Provincial Council
Some 140 ‘petrol heads’ are due to take part in what has been titled the 12+1 Almeria Hog Rally which will take place on October 13 to 15.
Around 80 owners of Harley-Davidson bikes will be part of the event which has attracted entries from nine different Autonomous Communities as well as others from Belgium and Portugal.
There is a lot going on and highlight will be the Saturday morning ride from Almeria to Adra although there will be plenty to occupy those taking part each day of the rally.
All of this was confirmed by Sports Deputy, José Antonio García who was accompanied by Almeria Councillor Joaquín Pérez de la Blanca as well as two representatives of Harley-Davidson.
In the opinion of the Sports Deputy “The province of Almeria will be the epicentre of the Harley world, with this event supported by the brand, being an official event.
“It is one of the three oldest on the national scene and the 140 participants coming from all over Spain will be able to enjoy the benefits of Costa de Almeria, a perfect destination to visit during the 12 months of the year.”
For his part, the Harley-Davidson brand director in Almeria observed that “many participants come from the north of Spain as well of every province in Andalucia
“Thank you for the support of the Provincial Council and the Councils of Almeria and Adra, without whom the great promotion given to the event would be very difficult.”
The events that include the acronym HOG in their name are the only official ones to be allowed and approved by the brand, since these acronyms are those of the Harley Owners Group, a trademark registered worldwide by Harley-Davidson.
Those living in the city and along the route to Adra will be able to enjoy the sight and sound of so many top of the range motor bikes travelling in convoy during the weekend whilst the riders will be able to chat with fellow bikers, compare notes and inspect each other’s bikes.
