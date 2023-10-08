Another Mojacar Tribute To Walt Disney

By John Smith •
Published: 08 Oct 2023 • 11:13
The new Mickey Mouse mural
Credit: Mojacar Council
Local legend has it that Walt Disney was actually born in Mojacar, the illegitimate son of a doctor and a local woman nicknamed La Bicha.
Suffering from the scorn of residents and with times hard, she decided to emigrate to the USA with her son José Guirao Zamora.
At some stage whilst in America, the boy was adopted by the Disney family and hence became known as Walt Disney.
This has never been proven although it is known that once he gained fame with the Disney studio, Walt sent two of his people to the town in the 1940’s to try to find José Guirao Zamora’s birth certificate but they were unsuccessful.
This has not daunted the claims of successive Mojacar Councils and there is a thriving local group, the Walt Was Here Association.
Having painted one mural depicting Walt Disney on the side of a school, the Mojacar Council along with the Association have sanctioned a second mural to celebrate the centenary of Mickey Mouse’s first appearance on cinema screens which takes place on October 16.
Street artist Nauní, has once again been involved and this time a huge image of the famous cartoon rodent appears on the façade of the municipal library and on the centenary date, children from the local school will be invited to the library to enjoy a story of one of Mickey’s adventures.
Later in the year, one of the squares in the town will be renamed Walt Disney Plaza amidst celebrations and additional images followed by the second Disney festival for children which will take place on November 25.
In just over a year since the creation of the Walt Was Here Association, a great deal has been achieved and although Mojacar will never be a decorated as the Smurf village in Juzcar, Andalucia, it is certainly adding to the attraction of the town.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.