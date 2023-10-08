Another Mojacar Tribute To Walt Disney

By John Smith • Published: 08 Oct 2023 • 11:13

The new Mickey Mouse mural Credit: Mojacar Council

Local legend has it that Walt Disney was actually born in Mojacar, the illegitimate son of a doctor and a local woman nicknamed La Bicha.

Suffering from the scorn of residents and with times hard, she decided to emigrate to the USA with her son José Guirao Zamora.

At some stage whilst in America, the boy was adopted by the Disney family and hence became known as Walt Disney.

This has never been proven although it is known that once he gained fame with the Disney studio, Walt sent two of his people to the town in the 1940’s to try to find José Guirao Zamora’s birth certificate but they were unsuccessful.

This has not daunted the claims of successive Mojacar Councils and there is a thriving local group, the Walt Was Here Association.

Having painted one mural depicting Walt Disney on the side of a school, the Mojacar Council along with the Association have sanctioned a second mural to celebrate the centenary of Mickey Mouse’s first appearance on cinema screens which takes place on October 16.

Street artist Nauní, has once again been involved and this time a huge image of the famous cartoon rodent appears on the façade of the municipal library and on the centenary date, children from the local school will be invited to the library to enjoy a story of one of Mickey’s adventures.

Later in the year, one of the squares in the town will be renamed Walt Disney Plaza amidst celebrations and additional images followed by the second Disney festival for children which will take place on November 25.

In just over a year since the creation of the Walt Was Here Association, a great deal has been achieved and although Mojacar will never be a decorated as the Smurf village in Juzcar, Andalucia, it is certainly adding to the attraction of the town.