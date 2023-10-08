Belgian Craft Colas Are Popular

By John Smith • Published: 08 Oct 2023 • 12:29

Cyclists enjoy Ritchie Cola Credit: Instagram

Although Belgium has a proud history of producing high quality craft beers, there is a new trend which could take off and that is for craft colas according to The Brussels Times.

Traditionally there is a fight between Coca-Cola and Pepsi for world domination whilst budget supermarkets offer their own generic versions but now Belgians appear to be clamouring for locally produced specialists beverages which have the common name of alter colas.

Three alter colas

Three of the leading names in Belgian alter colas are Ritchie Cola, Paola Cola and perhaps most surprising is Oxfam Cola.

Ritchie Cola

Looking at each in turn, the Ritchie brand harks back to the 1950s and at that time made home-style lemonade which it sold in Belgium till the late 70’s.

Now its back offering four different fruit flavour drinks as well at Ritchie Cola which it describes as being as effervescent as the fabulous 50’s but with a 21st century taste no longer for the doo wop generation but ideal for their Instagram and web surfing descendants.

It still has a high sugar content, like the ‘big boys’ but uses cane sugar and as it is free from artificial caramel or phosphoric acid it offers a sweeter and more refined taste with a tang of fruit juice and a hit of caffeine.

Paola Cola

Based in Liège, Paola Cola doesn’t have any caffeine and utilises local syrup with a touch of lime and Belgian beet sugar which gives it an overall lower sugar content compared to many other colas.

Oxfam Cola

The Oxfam Cola is marketed across much of Europe including Spain and is all about fair-trade and using organic ingredients so there is no caffeine, or phosphoric acid.

Made with cane sugar and barley malt to give it the correct colour for a cola and although more expensive than traditional colas, it has a lot going for it as well as being presented in a series of ‘pop-art’ cans.