Belgian Craft Colas Are Popular

By John Smith •
Published: 08 Oct 2023 • 12:29
Cyclists enjoy Ritchie Cola
Credit: Instagram
Although Belgium has a proud history of producing high quality craft beers, there is a new trend which could take off and that is for craft colas according to The Brussels Times.
Traditionally there is a fight between Coca-Cola and Pepsi for world domination whilst budget supermarkets offer their own generic versions but now Belgians appear to be clamouring for locally produced specialists beverages which have the common name of alter colas.
Three of the leading names in Belgian alter colas are Ritchie Cola, Paola Cola and perhaps most surprising is Oxfam Cola.
Looking at each in turn, the Ritchie brand harks back to the 1950s and at that time made home-style lemonade which it sold in Belgium till the late 70’s.
Now its back offering four different fruit flavour drinks as well at Ritchie Cola which it describes as being as effervescent as the fabulous 50’s but with a 21st century taste no longer for the doo wop generation but ideal for their Instagram and web surfing descendants.
It still has a high sugar content, like the ‘big boys’ but uses cane sugar and as it is free from artificial caramel or phosphoric acid it offers a sweeter and more refined taste with a tang of fruit juice and a hit of caffeine.
Based in Liège, Paola Cola doesn’t have any caffeine and utilises local syrup with a touch of lime and Belgian beet sugar which gives it an overall lower sugar content compared to many other colas.
The Oxfam Cola is marketed across much of Europe including Spain and is all about fair-trade and using organic ingredients so there is no caffeine, or phosphoric acid.
Made with cane sugar and barley malt to give it the correct colour for a cola and although more expensive than traditional colas, it has a lot going for it as well as being presented in a series of ‘pop-art’ cans.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.