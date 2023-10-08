Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir Presents Charity Concert

The Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir is organising a charity concert to raise funds for SOS Ukraine.

This heartfelt event is scheduled for Wednesday, October 18 at 7:30.PM, and will take place at the DAR Centre located at Ctra. de Jesus Pobre, 196, 03737 in Javea.

Tickets for this event are available directly from the choir’s website at www.costablancamalevoicechoir.com.

Priced at just €10, each ticket includes a welcome drink upon arrival. The DAR Centre a comfortable lounge-style environment, with a bar, which will add to audience comfort.

The choir has been diligently rehearsing for this upcoming charity concert, offering a delightful mix of crowd-pleasers, both old and new.

As an added treat, the newly-formed cappella group within the choir, Ad Hoc, will perform two fantastic and lively numbers in five-part harmony.

This concert promises an evening of beautiful music and the opportunity to support a worthy cause.

The Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir’s remarkable journey began in April 2007 when Mike Evans, inspired by his experience in the Thanet Male Voice Choir and the Huntingdon Male Voice Choir in the UK, retired to the Costa Blanca.

To his surprise, he couldn’t find a Male Voice Choir to join in the area, so he took matters into his own hands and decided to create one.

The choir’s humble beginnings saw only about a dozen members, with Heather Butcher serving as the Musical Director and Accompanist.

Over the years, their numbers have steadily grown.

One of the notable milestones in the choir’s history occurred in 2014 when they entered a local choir competition.

To their delight, they clinched the coveted cup for “Best Choir,” an accolade voted for by the audience. This achievement marked a significant recognition of their dedication to their craft and their ability to captivate audiences.

This choir has evolved to become a harmonious blend of cultures, with 25 per cent of its members now representing non-British backgrounds.

Under the direction and soloist performance of their professional director, John Oliver Edwards, the choir is constantly advancing in its musical presentations.

They are diversifying their repertoire, incorporating songs in languages other than English, and regularly incorporating new and different songs as per the requests of choir members.

With around 35 regular members, the choir rehearses weekly every Tuesday evening, typically at Bar Mediterraneo in Teulada.

Members residing in other locations can participate remotely through Zoom and a program called Jamulus. They can also practice at home using MP3s and MuseScore, making reading music optional.