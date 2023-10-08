Discover the Best Places to Retire in the UK

By Anna Ellis • Updated: 08 Oct 2023 • 13:14

Garenin black house village on the west coast of the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides of Scotland. Image: Nina Alizada / Shutterstock.com.

Retirement marks a new chapter in life, and choosing the perfect location to enjoy your later years is a decision not to be taken lightly.

Recent analysis by consumer champion Which? has revealed some exciting options for retirees across the UK.

From the picturesque Newcastle-under-Lyme to the vibrant borough of Merton and the enchanting landscapes of Wrexham, these locations offer a blend of factors that make them ideal for those seeking the best places to retire.

The Study

Which? conducted a survey of over 1,000 members to uncover what matters most to them in retirement.

Healthcare access topped the list, followed by the availability of green spaces and proximity to leisure activities. Low crime rates were also a significant consideration for many.

Applying these factors, along with house price affordability, Which? identified twelve exceptional retirement destinations, one for each region in England, as well as top picks for Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

Newcastle-under-Lyme

A Green Oasis Newcastle-under-Lyme emerged as a top choice in England, with a remarkable score of 9.6 for green space. This vibrant area boasts an average of 7.4 parks and playing fields within 1km. Residents can enjoy the New Vic Theatre, Brampton Museum, and Apedale Heritage Centre.

With an average house price of £180,000, it’s an attractive and affordable option for retirees.

Merton, South West London

A Healthcare Hub Merton, located in South West London, excels in healthcare accessibility with a score of 9.4. It also offers an abundance of green spaces, scoring 9.6. The area is home to Wimbledon Park, Morden Hall Park, and the renowned Wimbledon Tennis Tournament.

However, with an average house price of £560,000, it’s a bit pricier than other options.

Wrexham, Wales

Green Bliss Wrexham County Borough in Wales is a gem for nature lovers. It scored 9.1 for green spaces and is home to an average of 4.8 parks within 1km. The region boasts stunning natural beauty, including the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley.

The average house price in Wrexham is an affordable £180,000.

Mid and East Antrim, Northern Ireland

Top-notch Healthcare Northern Ireland’s Mid and East Antrim received a perfect 10 for healthcare access, offering retirees peace of mind with 81 surgeries per 100,000 registered patients.

With an average house price of £139,000, it provides a solid financial foundation for retirement.

Outer Hebrides, Scotland

Coastal Paradise The Outer Hebrides in Scotland offers retirees a coastal paradise, scoring 9.7 for healthcare and 8 for happiness.

This stunning location boasts five GP surgeries per 10,000 people and an affordable average house price of £137,000.

For those considering retirement in mainland Scotland, the Highlands area is a compelling choice, scoring 8.8 for healthcare and 7.8 for happiness.

Choosing where to retire is a significant decision, and Which?’s research has unveiled hidden treasures across the UK.

Jenny Ross, Which? Money Editor confirmed: “From scenic green spaces to excellent healthcare, these destinations cater to various preferences and needs.”

“Whether you’re dreaming of countryside serenity or coastal bliss, early financial planning can pave the way to a comfortable retirement in one of these idyllic locations.”